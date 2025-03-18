Wisp Partners with Origin to Offer Members Access to Pelvic Physical Therapy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wisp, the largest pure play women's telehealth company in the U.S. focused on providing sexual and reproductive health solutions, now serving more than 1.4 million patients, today announced its partnership with Origin, the leading nationwide provider of women’s health and pelvic floor physical therapy. Wisp patients can now access Origin’s full suite of services through exclusive discounts, including therapies tailored to postpartum healing, pre-pregnancy strengthening, improving pain during sex and symptoms associated with common and oftentimes chronic vaginal infections like UTIs.

According to the 2024 Origin Pelvic Health Study, 83 percent of women between ages 18-59 report symptoms linked to pelvic floor dysfunction (PFD), with millennial women reporting much higher rates of pelvic floor issues than older Gen X women. Pelvic floor symptoms are most likely to start or worsen as a result of maternity or menopause. Among women who have had a baby in the past 5 years, 79 percent say that pelvic symptoms negatively impact their lives. Recognizing this demographic makes up a large portion of both companies' patient populations, Wisp and Origin have chosen to partner to bring whole body and pelvic floor physical therapy options to Wisp’s members, in addition to their current preventive treatment options and prescription medications.

Wisp patients can now access 360 degree care that includes in-person care in seven states and virtual pelvic floor physical therapy nationwide through Origin. First visits include a thorough discussion of symptoms and related health history, followed by an assessment of movement and breathing and if recommended, an internal examination to evaluate pelvic floor muscle strength and coordination. From there, treatments are tailored to each individual's body, including personalized exercises to strengthen or relax the pelvic floor, techniques to improve muscle coordination, strategies for better posture and breathing, and guidance on pain-free exercise and daily activities.

"Women's health is complex and multifaceted, requiring personalized care that addresses the specific needs of each individual," said Origin CEO & Co-Founder Carine Carmy. “Origin and Wisp are dedicated to providing comprehensive, tailored solutions that empower women to prioritize their reproductive, sexual, and overall well-being."

In addition to Wisp patients gaining access to Origin’s services, Origin patients will get an exclusive discount to Wisp treatments including UTI and STI care, fertility and menopause products, and more. Their partnership aims to educate women on the commonality of pelvic symptoms by pointing patients towards innovative solutions while removing the embarrassment oftentimes associated with vaginal health.

“Wisp is leading the charge in bringing taboo topics to the mainstream, giving attention to historically underserved and overlooked areas like menopause, STIs, fertility challenges, weight care and more,” said Monica Cepak, CEO of Wisp. “The pelvic floor sits at the forefront of women’s healthcare, and we’re thrilled to leverage a strategic partnership with Origin to address vaginal health holistically.”

ABOUT WISP:

Wisp is the largest pure play women’s telehealth company in the U.S. focused on providing sexual and reproductive health solutions to its more than 1.4 million patients in all 50 states. Offering discreet treatments online with a comprehensive selection of first-to-market products and telehealth services, Wisp has solidified itself as the one-stop shop for all women’s health needs.

Wisp is committed to making women’s healthcare more inclusive, cost-effective, and accessible for all, addressing all stages of her healthcare journey, from her birth control, to fertility, menopause, STI diagnostics, weight care and more. Wisp has been named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023 and Inc.’s Best in Business in 2024. Wisp is a growing and profitable company and is majority-owned by WELL Health Technologies Corp. To learn more, please visit hellowisp.com or follow @hellowisp on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

ABOUT ORIGIN:

Origin is a leading nationwide provider of pelvic floor physical therapy and whole-body MSK care for women, with a specialized focus on incontinence, pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, and sexual health. Trusted by more than 2,000 doctors, Origin offers virtual and in-person PT sessions, supported by proprietary exercise programs, educational content, and community experiences.

Origin was founded in 2020 with the goal to make specialized MSK care accessible to women at every stage of life. One of few private pelvic health clinics to take insurance, Origin is now in network for over 50M people and also accepts Medicare.

In addition to in-person clinics in 7 states, Origin provides virtual care throughout the country as well as pelvic health coaching and on-demand digital programs. For more information, please visit www.theoriginway.com or @theoriginway.