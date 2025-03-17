Venu Holding Corporation Teams up with Connect Partnership Group to Accelerate Corporate Sales and Partnership Strategy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: VENU), today announced a strategic alliance with Connect Partnership Group, a leading sales and consulting agency, to serve as its official sponsorship sales partner. The collaboration is designed to accelerate VENU’s comprehensive corporate partnership strategy, driving revenue growth, maximizing brand alignment opportunities, and capitalizing on the Company’s expanding portfolio of entertainment properties.

Leading this initiative is VENU’s Chief Marketing Officer, Terri Liebler. With more than 30 years experience in the sports and entertainment sales industry, Terri has a proven track record of driving success. Through this partnership, VENU anticipates generating tens-of-millions in sponsorship revenue by 2029 across its growing portfolio. The partnership will enhance VENU’s ability to cultivate high-value relationships with top-tier brands, building on existing alliances with partners such as NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman’s EIGHT Beer, Ford Dealerships, and Kaiser Permanente.

Terri Liebler, Chief Marketing Officer of VENU, added, “VENU’s approach to entertainment is unlike any other. Creating ultimate desinations that captivate audiences. We need a sales partner that will match that energy. Connect Partnership Group has the proven track record to take our strategy to new heights, bringing brands to the table that not only align with our vision but truly resonate with our music fans. The future of VENU is brighter than ever. Through this collaboration, we’re elevating our venues with premium brand integrations, ensuring deserving fans get the top-tier experiences they expect.”

“At Connect Partnership Group, we specialize in bringing brands and entertainment properties together in meaningful ways that deliver on both parties’ business objectives,” said Danielle Shuff, Founder and Co-CEO at Connect Partnership Group. “VENU is creating world-class entertainment destinations, and we’re excited to help drive their sponsorship strategy forward. This partnership is a perfect alignment of vision and expertise, and we look forward to delivering results that will elevate VENU’s brand and business.”

VENU’s Business Model: Seven Revenue Streams Driving Growth

VENU’s business model leverages seven distinct revenue streams, reinforcing its position as a disruptive force in the live entertainment industry. The Company generates substantial income through sponsorships and partnerships, which include naming rights, in-venue activations, and brand collaborations. Ticket sales and fees contribute significantly, driven by national touring acts, VIP experiences, and premium seating options. Food and beverage sales from upscale dining and beverage services further enhance revenue across VENU’s facilities. Parking and venue rentals generate additional income through event-related parking fees and facility leasing, while licensing agreements, strategic partnerships, and premium hospitality services generate additional fee income.

Source: Venu Holding Corporation

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American: VENU), founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, is a premier hospitality and live music venue developer dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. VENU’s campuses in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Gainesville, Georgia, each feature Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, and unique to Colorado Springs, Notes Eatery and the 8,000-seat Ford Amphitheater. Expanding with new Sunset Amphitheaters in Oklahoma and Texas, VENU’s upcoming large-scale venues will host between 12,500 and 20,000 guests, continuing VENU’s vision of redefining the live entertainment experience. Click here for company overview.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Denver Post, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents and NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Lager, Troy Aikman, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit venu.live

About Connect Partnership Group

Connect Partnership Group is a leading sales and consulting agency that specializes in representing and selling partnerships, naming rights and media in sports, entertainment and mixed-use real estate environments, while also providing an experienced business development team to companies that sell products and services to Large Public Venues. Headquartered in Dallas, with teams in New York, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C. and Phoenix, Connect capitalizes on decades of experience selling and activating partnerships, operating events, and consulting on behalf of Fortune 500 companies.

For more information, visit www.ConnectWins.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.