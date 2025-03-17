Joulica and Zoom Announce Partnership to Enhance Customer Experience With Integrated Journey Analytics

GALWAY, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Joulica, a leading provider of real-time customer journey analytics, announced a new partnership with Zoom Communications, Inc.

This partnership will enhance the capabilities of Zoom Contact Center, providing businesses with comprehensive insights into customer interactions.

Joulica seamlessly integrates with Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Virtual Agent, Zoom Phone, and other enterprise applications such as Salesforce, offering a unified view of customer journeys. Gartner recently referenced Joulica’s integration with Zoom in their 2025 Market Guide for Customer Journey Analytics & Orchestration report.

This integration enables organizations to analyze, orchestrate, and optimize journeys across multiple channels, contributing to personalized experiences and increased operational efficiency.

Kentis Gopalla, Head of Product Ecosystem, Zoom Contact Center & Zoom Phone, said: "This partnership represents a significant step forward in how businesses can leverage data to understand customer journeys and improve customer interactions.

"The integration of Joulica’s real-time analytics with Zoom's customer experience solutions gives our clients actionable insights to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty."

Tony McCormack, Joulica CEO, said: "We are excited to partner with Zoom to bring our customer journey analytics directly into the Zoom Contact Center user interface.

"This integration unlocks advanced insights into customer journeys, allowing businesses to make data-driven decisions, personalize every interaction, and, ultimately, enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency."

Key features of Joulica’s integration with Zoom:

Total Experience Analytics - Joulica provides real-time visibility into omnichannel interactions, extending beyond Zoom to encompass the entire digital ecosystem.

- Joulica provides real-time visibility into omnichannel interactions, extending beyond Zoom to encompass the entire digital ecosystem. AI-Driven Orchestration - The integration incorporates Zoom-powered, AI-driven guidance within Zoom Flows and Next Best Actions, allowing organizations to guide customers toward successful outcomes proactively.

- The integration incorporates Zoom-powered, AI-driven guidance within Zoom Flows and Next Best Actions, allowing organizations to guide customers toward successful outcomes proactively. Optimized for Business Priorities - Joulica correlates Zoom journey data with KPIs such as customer retention and sales, enabling businesses to prioritize high-impact journeys.

Joulica’s advanced analytics transforms complex journey data into actionable insights, revealing trends and patterns that help organizations identify friction points and optimize experiences.

For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your organization, visit Joulica's website or Zoom's partner solutions page.

About Joulica

Joulica specializes in real-time and predictive analytics, providing businesses with comprehensive insights into omnichannel interactions. Joulica’s advanced customer journey analytics enables businesses to enhance CX, optimize self-service, and improve operational efficiency through data-driven decision-making.