TTC Global Announces Key Partnership with Cybersecurity Service Provider Oneconsult to Deliver Digital Security Assurance in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TTC Global, a respected authority in software quality engineering solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Oneconsult, a leading Swiss cybersecurity firm. Oneconsult specialises in services such as Penetration Testing, Red Teaming, Consulting, Digital Forensics and Incident Response, Vulnerability Management, and Awareness Training.

This collaboration strengthens TTC Global’s ability to deliver comprehensive, cutting-edge testing solutions and services across New Zealand. It enhances software quality, helps protect organisations from digital threats, mitigates risk, and supports digital transformation.

With Oneconsult’s digital security services, TTC Global can now help customers with their digital security testing processes. For example, by shifting left and integrating security testing early in the development lifecycle, underlying digital security issues can be identified early, reducing risk and saving time, and resources.

Established in 2003, Oneconsult is a trusted Swiss cybersecurity firm with a Kiwi-managed branch in Auckland. Privately owned without external investment and operating independently of specific products or manufacturers, Oneconsult has been providing comprehensive cybersecurity consulting since its inception. Their team of highly qualified experts offers customised solutions to protect against cyberattacks.

“Through this partnership, TTC Global and Oneconsult are joining forces to provide modern, high-quality independent digital security services to our clients,” said Paul Whiston, TTC Global CEO for New Zealand and Asia. “With digital security quality assurance, our aim is to provide best-of-breed capabilities to our clients. Our partnership with Oneconsult recognises the value and importance of partnering with specialised, focused providers in this area.”

“Our collaboration with TTC Global is a logical step, as our services perfectly complement each other. Together, we provide comprehensive cybersecurity and quality assurance solutions to our clients,” said Michael Mountain, Head of Penetration Testing and Director at Oneconsult. “Beyond the complementary nature of our services, our values and goals are closely aligned – to deliver digital security quality assurance excellence to our customers as a long-term, qualified, and dedicated partner that genuinely cares.”

TTC Global has a well-established presence in New Zealand and across the globe, working with organisations of all sizes—from leading enterprises to public sector entities and mid-sized businesses. The company specialises in software quality engineering, AI-driven testing, and enterprise test automation, helping customers de-risk their technology transformations and improve software delivery. With deep experience in enterprise application testing, TTC Global has supported large-scale implementations and migrations across industries, including banking, finance, energy, and the public sector.

“In partnering with Oneconsult, our customers get the benefit of a one-stop shop for all their digital quality assurance needs. This comes with the added value that Oneconsult is an independent organisation to TTC Global and will provide that much-needed independent digital security service provision into the New Zealand client base,” said Thomas Hadorn, Group CEO of TTC Global.

For more information about TTC Global’s software quality engineering and test automation solutions, visit ttcglobal.com.

About TTC Global

TTC Global, formerly The Testing Consultancy, is a global pioneer in software quality engineering, helping organisations worldwide enhance speed, quality, and cost efficiency while reducing risk. Founded in 2004 in Auckland, TTC Global has grown into a trusted partner for businesses across New Zealand, Australia, the USA, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. With deep expertise in AI, automation, and digital accessibility, and partnerships with some of the world's most influential technology companies, TTC Global helps enterprises drive efficiency, ensure compliance, and future-proof their software ecosystems.