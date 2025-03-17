Business Wire Launches New BusinessWire.com, An Enhanced Destination for Breaking News Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Business Wire is thrilled to announce the launch of its redesigned website, BusinessWire.com. This cutting-edge news destination site serves as a high-performance hub for press releases and offers an enhanced user experience for news distributors and media professionals.

"Our updated website reinforces our dedication to empowering clients with tools that drive visibility, engagement, and success.” Share

The revamped website reflects Business Wire’s ongoing dedication to providing trusted, customer-centric solutions. Featuring a modern design and improved usability, the site is built to foster engagement with news consumers across the globe and streamline how news is discovered and shared.

"Our updated website highlights our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Geff Scott, CEO of Business Wire. "This redesign enhances our ability to deliver impactful press releases and reinforces our dedication to empowering clients with tools that drive visibility, engagement, and success."

Key Features and Benefits

The new BusinessWire.com is packed with features designed to enhance usability, improve functionality, and deliver greater value.

Improved Readability of Press Releases: With engaging visual design optimized for all devices.

With engaging visual design optimized for all devices. Intuitive Navigation: A modern, consistent user experience with a streamlined site structure for effortless browsing.

A modern, consistent user experience with a streamlined site structure for effortless browsing. Enhanced Discovery Tools: Improved content discovery, advanced search capabilities, and insights into trending news topics.

Improved content discovery, advanced search capabilities, and insights into trending news topics. Easily Accessed Resources: Updated industry information and educational resources, organized by trending topics and areas of focus for all site visitors.

The launch of Business Wire’s redesigned website marks a significant step forward in Business Wire’s mission to provide innovative solutions for clients and media professionals alike. Visit BusinessWire.com today to experience a new showcase for breaking news distribution.

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure for over 60 years. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, Business Wire provides innovative solutions to deliver news with accuracy, reach, and impact.

For more information about Business Wire, please email info@businesswire.com or call 888.381.9473. Subscribe to the Business Wire blog for communications industry trends and tactics delivered to your inbox, and follow Business Wire on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.