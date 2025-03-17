ReVolt Motors Collaborates with Flodraulic to Advance Extended-Range Electric Truck Development

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReVolt Motors, the sole U.S.-based provider of extended-range electric trucks for commercial fleets and owner-operators, is collaborating with Flodraulic, a global fluid power solutions leader, to design advanced hydraulic systems for its best-in-class series hybrid trucks. Through Flodraulic, ReVolt is also sourcing advanced components from Danfoss Editron for the trucks’ complex power systems.

"ReVolt is committed to building a better truck, which means we need to entirely rethink how we approach the design and engineering of every system from the ground up," said Chris Passmore, Director of Technologies at Flodraulic. "With over 50 years in fluid power and as a partner in electrification, we brought in our most experienced team to apply everything they've learned to help ReVolt develop a drivetrain that redefines on-highway transportation."

Through this collaboration, ReVolt is equipping its hybrid drivetrain systems with state-of-the-art generators, inverters, and controllers from Danfoss Editron. These components are essential to the systems that convert mechanical energy from the combustion engine into electricity to charge the battery, which powers electric motors driving the wheels. The inverter converts DC to AC, while a controller manages power distribution and optimizes battery use for smooth operation.

“Accelerating electrification is a top priority for Danfoss, and ReVolt’s hybrid drivetrain is a smart step in that direction for the on-highway industry," said Dustin Chapman, Director of Sales, Americas, Danfoss Editron. "Ultimately, collaboration between companies will be key to overcoming the barriers to electrification. We look forward to continued cooperation and engineering the future of heavy-duty transport together.”

Launched earlier this year, ReVolt Motors offers a solution for fleets and owner-operators who want to lower fuel costs while complying with emissions mandates without moving to a fully electric vehicle. The company’s proprietary drivetrain technology pairs an electric motor powered by high-capacity batteries with a compact diesel engine that acts as a generator. By eliminating the need for a traditional drivetrain, ReVolt Motors offers a 1,200-mile range and zero emission operation for up to 100 miles in EV mode while still offering 670 system horsepower and 3,500 lbs.-ft. of torque. The ability to shift from diesel to electric based on the driving application results in about 40% fuel savings.

“We’ve received a strong response to our technology, reinforcing the demand for our hybrid drivetrain solutions,” said ReVolt Motors founder and CEO Gus Gardner. “I can’t think of anyone who can navigate complex engineering challenges like the Flodraulic team. Their insights and recommendations, especially in terms of integrating Danfoss’ high-quality components, have been indispensable.”

Learn more about ReVolt Motors at the American Clean Transportation Expo, which will occur in Anaheim, California, from April 28 to May 1, 2025. Team members will be available at Booth 4387 to discuss ReVolt’s technology and truck features. Opportunities to drive a ReVolt commercial fleet truck during the conference are available by appointment.

Reach out to us at Contact@ReVoltMotors.io to arrange a meeting or test drive.

About ReVolt Motors

Designed for American truckers, ReVolt Motors takes a common-sense approach to building a better truck. As the only U.S.-based company offering hybrid drivetrain technology, we provide commercial fleets and owner-operators with an affordable solution for meeting carbon emission mandates without compromising on power, reliability, or performance. Our trucks deliver superior fuel efficiency, exceptional torque and horsepower, and an unmatched driving experience. Learn more at www.ReVoltMotors.io.

About Flodraulic

Innovation Applied™ Flodraulic is a multi-dimensional fluid power company with expertise in an unparalleled number of technologies, markets, and geographies. We have inventory, engineering, assembly, and sales facilities across North America and in Italy. Years of engineering experience in a variety of industries and key partnerships with best-in-class suppliers means success for your project. Flodraulic is a distributor of a wide range of hydraulic and pneumatic components as well as a manufacturer of Hydraulic Power Units. http://www.flodraulic.com

About Danfoss Editron

Danfoss’ Editron division specializes in hybrid and electric powertrain systems for the off-highway, on-highway, and marine markets. A business division of Danfoss Power Solutions, it develops and manufactures high-performance power systems for heavy-duty vehicles, machines, and marine vessels based on its unique synchronous reluctance-assisted permanent magnet technology. Danfoss’ Editron powertrains deliver market-leading efficiency and are suitable for hybrid and electric applications within the power range of 30 kW to 1,000 kW. Learn more at www.danfoss.com/editron.