DataGuard Announces Strategic Partnership With CIPS Informatica, Expanding Its Customer Base in the Italian Market

DataGuard’s partnership with CIPS Informatica enables organizations in Italy to use DataGuard’s AI enabled software platform to achieve their security and compliance goals faster and more efficiently.

MUNICH & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, DataGuard, a leading SaaS security and compliance software provider, is excited to announce its distribution partnership with CIPS Informatica. This collaboration equips Italian organizations with an all-in-one security and compliance platform that leverages artificial intelligence as well as the human expertise they need to proactively manage security risks, accelerate certification and ensure compliance with frameworks such as ISO 27001, TISAX®, SOC2, GDPR, NIS2, and the European AI Act.

“This strategic partnership brings together our platform with CIPS Informatica’s deep local expertise, marking an important step in our global expansion,” said Johannes Kamleitner, Chief Revenue Officer at DataGuard. “Businesses in Italy can now leverage the same AI enabled platform that thousands already rely on to master a rapidly changing security and compliance landscape with regulations such as NIS2.”

For over 30 years, CIPS Informatica has been a trusted IT solutions provider. With this partnership, it enhances its portfolio with a platform that offers best in class features, such as:

  • Risk Management which includes a risk library with a pre-built treatment plan and the ability to track actions, status and progress of compliance with regulatory frameworks
  • Advanced Asset Protection which offers vulnerability checks enabling businesses to identify and mitigate risks proactively
  • AI-Powered Questionnaires that streamline audits with answers based on validated data, saving hours per submission
  • Automated Task Management which simplifies processes such as policy drafting, evidence collection and audit preparation, boosting business efficiency

“We’re excited to bring DataGuard’s powerful technology to our network of resellers and systems integrators,” said Mario Menichetti, CEO at CIPS Informatica. “Its AI and automated capabilities are welcomed additions to our offering, especially at a time where businesses are looking for smarter ways to manage security and compliance.“

In the coming weeks, DataGuard and CIPS Informatica will be hosting exclusive events for channel partners in Italy to learn more about the partnership and the new opportunities it unlocks.

About DataGuard

DataGuard, the European leader in security and compliance software, is trusted by more than 4,000 organizations across 50+ countries. Its all-in-one platform helps businesses manage security risks, fast-track certifications, and comply effortlessly with industry frameworks including ISO 27001, TISAX®, SOC2, GDPR, NIS2, and the European AI Act. By combining AI and automated workflows with tailored expert consultancy, DataGuard reduces the time and costs of building robust Information Security and Compliance Management Systems (ISMS & CMS). Founded in 2018, DataGuard has offices in Munich, Berlin, London, Stockholm, and Vienna, a team of 250+ experts, and a growing network of partners.

www.dataguard.com

About CIPS Informatica

CIPS Informatica is a distributor in the Italian IT sector, specializing in advanced solutions, including cybersecurity tools, data protection platforms, and compliance systems. Since 1991, the company has supported businesses in adopting solutions to protect their data, meet regulatory requirements, and ensure the smooth operation of their IT systems.

www.cips.it

TISAX® is a registered trademark of the ENX Association. DataGuard is not affiliated with the ENX Association.

