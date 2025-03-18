-
Education Support Staff in Fort McMurray Ratify Settlements
Education Support Staff in Fort McMurray Ratify Settlements
Share
EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tentative agreements between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), and two Fort McMurray school districts were ratified tonight.
CUPE members ratified collective agreements with both the Fort McMurray Public and Fort McMurray Catholic school districts.
Workers expect to be back at work in both Fort McMurray districts on Wednesday.
:clc/cope 491
Contacts
Lou Arab, Communications Representative
780.271.2722 | larab@cupe.ca
More News From Canadian Union of Public Employees
Media Advisory: CUPE Alberta Convention This Week in Calgary
CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE Alberta will hold its annual convention this Wednesday to Friday in Calgary at the Sheraton Eau Claire Hotel. CUPE Alberta represents 40,000 members including workers in the municipal, school district, health care and other public sector workers. The convention is being held amid a strike of 6,600 education workers across the province. Media are welcome to attend. Location: Sheraton Suites Calgary, 255 Barclay Place SW Highlights: Wednesday, March 19 at 1...
“No to Poverty Wages:” Cafeteria Workers at Montfort Hospital to Rally for Fair Compensation
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minimum wage. No benefits. No pension. That’s the reality for the 20 cafeteria workers at Ottawa’s Montfort Hospital – purportedly one of the top employers in the region. In ongoing negotiations with CUPE 4721, the employer is insisting on maintaining status quo. On Tuesday morning, the group of exasperated workers represented by CUPE 4721 will be joined for a rally outside the hospital by other staff, community allies and CUPE members across Ottawa, demanding...
Deals Reached in Three Education Strikes
EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deals that could lead to the end of a province wide strike by education workers were reached today between CUPE locals and the Edmonton Public, Fort McMurray Public and Fort McMurray Catholic school districts. The settlements, which must still be ratified by CUPE members, would end the strikes at three school districts. About 3,000 CUPE 3550 members have been on strike at Edmonton Public since January 13 and another 1,000 CUPE 2545 and CUPE 2559 members in Fo...