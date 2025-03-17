Adentro and Thanx Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Restaurant Loyalty Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adentro, the leading guest marketing solution for the restaurant, food and beverage, hospitality, and retail industry, and Thanx, the top loyalty and guest engagement platform for restaurants, announced a strategic partnership today that enhances how restaurants acquire loyalty members. This integration enables restaurants to effortlessly capture guest information and convert them into loyalty members — driving increased customer lifetime value and boosting same-store revenue growth.

Adentro allows restaurants to automatically gather customer information seamlessly through their in-store Guest Wi-Fi sign-up flow, allowing them to learn more about their guests' visiting their physical locations. Adentro’s marketing technology provides the ability for restaurants to engage with their guests to bring them and others like them back to their locations to increase repeat visits and simultaneously enroll them into the restaurant's loyalty program to further grow customer lifetime value.

Thanx’s API-first approach enables seamless technology integration and personalized guest experiences. Unlike traditional loyalty providers, Thanx offers frictionless, card-linked loyalty programs and advanced data-driven insights that help brands understand guest behavior and drive incremental revenue by targeting infrequent visitors with personalized incentives. The platform combines loyalty, marketing automation, and feedback collection to support holistic guest engagement to empower businesses with tools to make data-informed decisions.

This integration addresses a crucial challenge for restaurants: acquiring new guests and bringing them back to their locations while converting them to loyalty members by fostering lasting customer relationships to achieve profitable same-store sales growth.

"Our partnership with Thanx marks a significant advancement in restaurant loyalty marketing," said Nitin Duggal, COO at Adentro. "By blending our strengths, we're providing restaurants with an integrated end-to-end marketing solution to capture new guest profiles and bring them back for repeat visits with greater velocity to convert them into loyalty members, resulting in higher customer lifetime value and measurable sales growth at the cash register for restaurants, cafes, bars, and hospitality businesses."

Zach Goldstein, Founder & CEO of Thanx, added, “Restaurants know their guests are walking through the door, but capturing those visits as actionable data — and turning them into long-term loyalty — has been a major challenge. With Adentro, restaurants can now identify in-store guests effortlessly, and with Thanx, they can drive repeat visits and measurable revenue growth. This partnership gives restaurants a direct, data-driven way to convert first-time visitors into lifelong customers."

Partnership Benefits for Restaurants:

Engage with new guests through a seamless Guest Wi-Fi experience that encourages restaurant loyalty member sign-ups

Combine guest visitation and loyalty transactions data to understand customers’ preferences and reach more of them with the right communications on social media, digital, CTV, and through loyalty marketing campaigns

Scale loyalty memberships and grow customer lifetime value by acquiring new guests and engaging with repeat customers to bring them back to the restaurant with greater velocity to drive same-store sales growth

Get more return from existing investments with a pre-built integrated end-to-end restaurant marketing technology solution

The effectiveness of this partnership has been demonstrated through its successful implementation at Hopdoddy Burger Bar, a premium burger restaurant chain. "Through the Thanx and Adentro partnership, I am not only able to capture meaningful first-party data, but I can seamlessly convert them into loyal/repeat customers to drive further LTV and simultaneously lower my customer acquisition costs," said Tom Lockwood, Director of Marketing at Hopdoddy.

Within six months of implementation, Hopdoddy achieved remarkable results:

Over $166,000 in tracked revenue from targeted campaigns

8.67:1 return on ad spend ($8.67 generated for every $1 spent)

Addition of 52,000+ customers to their CRM

$2.33 cost-per-conversion (vs. industry average of $5-$7)

1.3 million+ targeted impressions

7,000+ verified in-store visits from paid media campaigns

About Adentro

Adentro (www.adentro.com) is the leading people-based marketing solution for the omnichannel retail, restaurant, and hospitality industry. At the core of Adentro’s platform is its proprietary, first-party consumer identity graph of over 100 million enriched profiles informed by its extensive network of Wi-Fi beacons and POS software integrations in 6,000+ customer locations across North America. Adentro’s software powers the Guest Wi-Fi experience of its customers’ brick-and-mortar businesses, enabling the collection of first-party, opt-in consumer data and tracking their in-store visit behaviors to drive brand loyalty and growth.

About Thanx

Thanx, Inc. (www.thanx.com) is the leading loyalty and guest engagement platform for restaurants. Thanx helps brands grow customer lifetime value with easy-to-use lifecycle marketing campaigns and automations, focusing customer loyalty tools on access, status, and personalization over rote discounts. Thanx’s proprietary credit card tokenization technology drastically increases the volume and accuracy of purchase data which sits at the core of our CRM and marketing automation suite of tools. Thanx was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.