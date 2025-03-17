Frankenmuth Insurance Selects Guidewire Cloud to Modernize Technology and Optimize Resources

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frankenmuth Insurance (Frankenmuth), a super-regional property and casualty (P&C) insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Frankenmuth selected Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power its core systems and simplify its IT operations. A Guidewire customer since 2014, the company will migrate InsuranceSuite from an on-premises environment to Guidewire Cloud simultaneously for all of its lines of business and states where it operates. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Strategic member PwC has been selected to lead the migration project.

“We decided to migrate our current InsuranceSuite instance to Guidewire Cloud now because we are impressed with Guidewire’s cloud maturity and roadmap, allowing us to leverage the industry-leading cloud core platform,” said Frankenmuth Vice President and Chief Information Officer Curtis Williams. “We look forward to realizing the benefits of flexibility and scalability that come with being on Guidewire Cloud Platform. By operating InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud, we will be able to shift system maintenance to Guidewire, so we can stay current on the latest innovations and enable our IT staff to focus on tasks that deliver value to our business.”

Williams added, “We are also excited about using Guidewire Advanced Product Designer and Guidewire Jutro Digital Platform to develop and deliver new capabilities quickly to our agents and policyholders, as well as integrating the third-party, best-in-class insurtechs that comprise the Guidewire Marketplace and PartnerConnect ecosystem to enhance our service offerings. Our actuaries and data scientists will continue to utilize Guidewire Predict and other Guidewire Analytics products to embed powerful analytics within our processes.”

“We are excited to once again partner with Frankenmuth Insurance as they advance to the next phase of their transformation journey through the implementation of InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud,” said PwC Global and U.S. Guidewire Alliance Leader Imran Ilyas. “In today's fast-paced environment, embracing cloud technology is an essential, strategic move that will enable Frankenmuth to enhance its agility and scalability, while focusing on delivering innovative solutions and superior service to their customers. As a trusted partner, our team is dedicated to providing exceptional expertise and support to ensure Frankenmuth maximizes the benefits of this strategic transition.”

"We thank Frankenmuth for their partnership over the last several years and appreciate their trust in our cloud technology as they migrate to Guidewire Cloud," remarked Guidewire Chief Commercial Officer David Laker. "We look forward to seeing them transform the way they utilize the cloud to do business with their agents and policyholders and continue their mission of being the insurer of choice in protecting the individuals, families, and businesses that they serve."

About Frankenmuth

Frankenmuth Insurance’s core purpose is to provide peace of mind. Headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, the company has been protecting individuals, families, and businesses for more than 155 years. We truly care about the people we serve and strive to be your insurer of choice by delivering unparalleled protection and service. As a super-regional carrier, we partner exclusively with more than 800 independent agencies in 15 states to customize business, home, auto, and life insurance policies and surety bonds. We are proud to be one of the industry’s most financially sound, stable, and secure carriers, with more than $2.3 billion in assets. We have earned an AM Best A (Excellent) financial strength rating or higher every year for more than 45 years. For more information, visit www.fmins.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

