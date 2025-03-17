Ouster Introduces 3D Zone Monitoring for REV7 Digital Lidar Products

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors and solutions, today introduced on-sensor 3D Zone Monitoring, a new feature that enables the lidar sensor to detect surrounding objects within customer-defined zones and trigger real-time alerts or actions. The feature will be made available via a firmware update to REV7 customers. The Company expects 3D Zone Monitoring to expand its addressable market, simplify customer development, and make its product usability easier than ever before.

Existing 2D industrial lidar sensors typically offer 2D zone monitoring that allows simple mobile platforms to detect and avoid obstacles, but these sensors suffer from limited field of view and low resolution that make it difficult to detect all obstacles and enable the next generation of flexible industrial robotics. For the first time, Ouster is embedding 3D zone monitoring directly into the REV7 OS0, OS1 and OSDome sensor lineup, allowing customers to take advantage of the convenience and security of on-board zone monitoring in high performance 3D digital lidar.

3D Zone Monitoring’s primary functionality supports collision avoidance on moving vehicles, such as forklifts, with warnings, deceleration, and emergency stop. This feature addition is the result of significant demand from material handling customers, which will enable them to reduce the development time of collision avoidance systems while still leveraging the 3D point cloud data and freeing up software development resources and compute power for other tasks.

Key features include:

Custom 3D Zones : Create and store up to 128 distinct 3D zones on-sensor for flexible monitoring.

: Create and store up to 128 distinct 3D zones on-sensor for flexible monitoring. Real-Time Monitoring: Actively monitor up to 16 zones with real-time statistics.

Actively monitor up to 16 zones with real-time statistics. Configurable Filters: Reduce false positives in the presence of obscurants with tunable filters for each zone.

Reduce false positives in the presence of obscurants with tunable filters for each zone. Dynamic Zone Switching : Rapidly switch between active zones based on vehicle inputs such as speed and steer angle.

: Rapidly switch between active zones based on vehicle inputs such as speed and steer angle. Parallel Data Processing: Monitor zones and simultaneously output raw point cloud data for more complex tasks.

“Introducing 3D Zone Monitoring on REV7 sensors is a major step towards becoming an autonomy company,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. “This feature will immediately serve our warehouse automation and industrial customers, and we expect it to unlock additional opportunities across all our markets.”

3D Zone Monitoring will be made available to Ouster customers using REV7 digital lidar products through its upcoming Firmware 3.2 release. For more information, visit: https://ouster.com/industries/zone-monitoring.

About Ouster

Ouster (Nasdaq: OUST) is a leading global provider of high-resolution scanning and solid-state lidar sensors and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster is on a mission to build a safer and more sustainable future by offering affordable, high-performance sensors that drive mass adoption across a wide variety of applications. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our products, visit www.ouster.com, contact our sales team, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

