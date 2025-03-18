Spatial Corp. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd Collaborate to Leverage Spatial Software Components to Power neoROSET Robot Programming

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spatial Corp., the leading 3D software development toolkit provider for design, manufacturing and engineering solutions and a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd today announced their collaboration to leverage Spatial Software Development Kits (SDKs) in the development of neoROSET, Kawasaki next-generation offline robot programming tool.

With Spatial, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. benefited from SDK technological excellence as well as expertise to develop neoROSET, its advanced industrial robot programming software designed to simplify and optimize robotic systems assessment and construction.

Key Spatial SDKs used in neoROSET include:

CGM Modeler, a state-of-the-art 3D modeling kernel

3D InterOp, a robust data translation library enabling seamless data import and export in major formats

HOOPS Visualize, a high-performance graphics library offering state-of-the-art visualization capabilities for engineering applications

AGM, a comprehensive 3D application development framework starter integrating these applications into a unified workflow

“By collaborating with Spatial to leverage cutting-edge component technology into neoROSET, Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers transformative capabilities, helping manufacturers achieve efficiency and precision in their robotic system operations,” said Masayuki Watanabe, Senior Staff Officer, Technical Planning Department Technology Group, Robot Business Division Precision Machinery & Robot Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Building on decades of expertise in offline robot programming, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. has enhanced operability and performance with neoROSET, enabling faster verification of robot implementation without disrupting on-site operations. This innovative software optimizes workflows, reduces labor hours, and enhances quality throughout the entire lifecycle of industrial robot deployment—from the design and evaluation of production facilities and lines to ongoing operation and maintenance.

“Through our collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, we provided not only our robust and integrated SDK component technology but also our expertise and operational support. Spatial's unique combination of advanced technologies and deep expertise sets us apart," said Frederic Jacqmin, Vice President, Worldwide Sales & Business Development, Spatial.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kawasaki is a global engineering company that develops a diverse range of businesses, including shipbuilding, railway vehicle, aircraft, motorcycles, gas turbines, gas engines, industrial plants, hydraulic equipment, and robots. Kawasaki is forming a group of companies, 'Technology Enterprise Group', with over 100 related companies both domestically and internationally. The history of technology has exceeded 100 years, and with the culmination of cutting-edge technology, they create new value and contribute to social development under the concept of 'creating new value with advanced technology.' From land, sea, and air to distant space and the deep sea, they have been sending out a diverse range of products. They have over 50 years of expertise and success in the field of industrial robotics. For more information, visit https://global.kawasaki.com/en/

About Spatial Corp.

Spatial Corp, a Dassault Systèmes subsidiary, provides 3D software development toolkits (SDKs) for technical and engineering applications. Spatial’s 3D modeling, 3D visualization, 3D meshing, and CAD translation SDKs enable developers to create market-leading products, focus on core strengths, and accelerate time-to-market. For over 35 years, leading software developers, manufacturers, research institutes, and universities have relied on Spatial’s SDKs. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Spatial has offices in the USA, France, Germany, Japan, China, and the UK.

For the latest updates and offerings, visit www.spatial.com.