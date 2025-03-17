-

Bixby Capital Management Announces Acquisition of Newly Constructed Class A Industrial Asset at 212 Alligood Way in Nashville MSA

Class A Industrial Building, 212 Alligood Way, Lebanon, TN 37090

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bixby Capital Management, a leading private real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 212 Alligood Way in Lebanon, Tennessee. The newly delivered 222,382-square-foot Class A industrial facility is located within the highly sought-after Nashville industrial market.

Completed in 2024, 212 Alligood Way represents the latest generation of institutional-quality industrial development. With immediate access to I-40, the property is strategically positioned to serve as a regional distribution hub, offering efficient connectivity to major markets throughout the Southeast and Northeast.

The rear-load configured building features top-tier industrial specifications, including:

  • 32’ clear heights (CH)
  • ESFR sprinkler system
  • 21 dock-high doors, with 8 additional knock-out panels for future expansion
  • 2 drive-in doors
  • 135’ – 185’ truck court
  • 32 trailer parking spaces
  • 2,500 square feet of speculative office space

Currently 100% vacant, the asset offers leasing flexibility, accommodating single or multi-tenant configurations to meet evolving market demand.

“The acquisition of 212 Alligood Way reflects Bixby Capital Management’s continued strategy to invest in best-in-class industrial assets within dynamic and fast-growing logistics hubs,” said Lexi Geiger, Senior Director, Acquisitions at Bixby Capital Management. “With its state-of-the-art design, strategic location, and modern functionality, 212 Alligood Way is well-positioned to meet the needs of industrial users seeking accessibility and efficiency.”

CBRE National Partners, George Fallon, Frank Fallon and Trey Barry brokered the transaction.

About Bixby Capital Management

Bixby Capital Management is a leading commercial real estate owner, operator, and investment manager with nearly $2.0 billion of assets under management. The company develops and invests in industrial, office, and R&D properties throughout the United States. For over 125 years, Bixby Capital Management has been committed to adding value for its shareholders and investors. To learn more, visit www.bixbyland.com.

