NTT DATA and CrowdStrike Expand Partnership to Strengthen AI-Powered Cyber Resilience

TOKYO & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, and CrowdStrike, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced an expanded partnership to power NTT DATA's managed cybersecurity services with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform.

Cyberattacks are growing faster, stealthier and more sophisticated, while the cybersecurity skills gap leaves organizations vulnerable. To protect against modern threats, clients need AI-native platform technology and the benefits of a managed security solution to reduce complexity and serve as a force multiplier for security and IT teams. By combining NTT DATA’s world-class managed services with the power of the Falcon platform, clients gain the protection they need to stop breaches. Key capabilities of the partnership include:

Integrated Managed Security Services: The integration of the Falcon platform with NTT DATA’s managed services provides organizations with advanced threat detection and response across their digital environments.

24/7 Proactive Threat Hunting and Incident Response: Clients gain 24/7 proactive threat hunting and incident response support from CrowdStrike and NTT DATA experts.

Global Delivery Network: Leveraging the power of CrowdStrike and NTT DATA's global ecosystems, the partnership ensures seamless cybersecurity solutions and services for clients, no matter their location.

“Cybersecurity threats continue to evolve in sophistication and scale, posing significant risks to organizations of all sizes. Through our partnership with CrowdStrike, we are strengthening our commitment to delivering superior cybersecurity solutions that enable our clients to safeguard their critical assets and operations effectively,” said Hidehiko Tanaka, Head of Technology and Innovation, NTT DATA.

“Together, NTT DATA and CrowdStrike are transforming cybersecurity for organizations of all sizes,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. “NTT DATA continues to expand its hyper growth business with CrowdStrike and we look forward to driving cybersecurity transformation with the industry’s leading AI-native platform.”

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

