National Vision Appoints Jim McGrann and Michael Nicholson to Board of Directors

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) (“National Vision” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of two new independent directors, Jim McGrann and Michael Nicholson to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective March 17, 2025. Mr. McGrann will serve on the Board’s Compensation Committee and Mr. Nicholson will serve on the Board’s Audit Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. With the addition of Messrs. McGrann and Nicholson, the Board will expand from 9 to 11 members. The Board has also formed an Advisory Committee that will help oversee National Vision’s ongoing transformation initiatives with the help of the Company’s consultant. The committee will be comprised of two existing National Vision directors, Randy Peeler and Susan Johnson, as well as Messrs. McGrann and Nicholson.

The director appointments announced today are being made in connection with a Cooperation Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Engine Capital, LP and certain of its affiliates (“Engine”).

Mr. McGrann is an eye care industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience across the industry serving in Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Officer roles throughout his career. Mr. McGrann currently serves as CEO of Advancing Eyecare, a leading provider of ophthalmic instruments, and previously led Professional Eye Care Associates of America (PECAA), VSP Global and VSP Vision Care, among other positions. He began his career as a management consultant for 15 years and was a senior executive at Accenture and IBM a partner at Ernst & Young. He serves on the board of directors of the private optical software company, Ocuco, and previously served on the board of directors of the private optical company, Keplr. He is the current chairman of the board for Prevent Blindness. Mr. McGrann holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Columbia University.

Mr. Nicholson is a seasoned retail executive with extensive expertise in business transformation, operations, and finance. He currently serves as the President and Chief Operating Officer of J.Crew Group, where he has held multiple leadership roles, including Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining J.Crew, Mr. Nicholson was the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at ANN INC. and Victoria’s Secret Beauty. His career also includes senior leadership positions at Colgate-Palmolive, Altria, and PwC, where he played key roles in developing financial strategy and implementing operational excellence. Mr. Nicholson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Niagara University and a Master of Business Administration from St. John’s University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Randy Peeler, Chairman of the National Vision Board, said, “As part of our ongoing efforts to add new perspectives to the Board, we are pleased to welcome Jim and Mike to our Board. With Jim’s deep experience across the optical space and Mike’s robust retail background, and their respective proven track records of operational and financial acumen, each will be immediately additive to the work we are doing. Continued refreshment is a key pillar of our commitment to support National Vision’s long-term growth objectives and the changes announced today underscore this commitment.”

“We are starting the year with strong momentum across the business and we have a lot of exciting work underway as we kickstart this next phase of our transformation initiatives,” said Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer of National Vision. “As we execute our plan with discipline and rigor, we will continue to deliver value for our shareholders and other stakeholders, and I am looking forward to working alongside our new directors as we capture the significant opportunities ahead.”

Arnaud Ajdler, Founder and Portfolio Manager of Engine, said, “We invested in National Vision because of its unique leadership position in the optical industry, its long-term growth potential, its attractive valuation and the potential for significant margin improvement. We appreciate the productive engagement we have had with the Company and we look forward to the contributions from these new directors to advance the Company’s strategic initiatives and enhance value for all shareholders.”

The Agreement, which includes certain customary standstill, voting and other provisions, will be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K.

Goldman Sachs is serving as financial advisor and Sidley Austin is serving as legal counsel to National Vision. Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP is serving as legal counsel to Engine.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 38 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates four retail brands: America’s Best, Eyeglass World, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and an e-commerce website DiscountContacts.com, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

