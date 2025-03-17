Mediaocean Unveils Innovid as Unified Brand for Global Ad Tech Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mediaocean, the foundational partner for omnichannel advertising, today announced that Innovid is the official name for its global ad tech business, following the merger with Flashtalking. Additionally, the company introduced a new brand identity for Innovid to signal its core tenets of independence, intelligence, and innovation. This milestone cements Innovid as the industry’s most powerful AI-driven omnichannel advertising platform, delivering a seamless solution for creative, delivery, measurement, and optimization.

“Following last month’s merger, we moved quickly to establish a future-forward identity – one that unites our stakeholders behind a bold vision for independent ad tech at scale,” said Bill Wise, CEO, Mediaocean. “Innovid and Flashtalking share deep legacies, strong customer ties, and a foundation built on innovation, so rather than introduce a new name, we built on those strengths. Innovid has established a powerful market position in CTV and video, which will continue to be growth drivers for our company and clients. With the added capabilities of Flashtalking, the new Innovid is a beacon for omnichannel excellence, helping advertisers navigate complexity, drive performance, and harness AI-powered intelligence to fuel the future of advertising.”

The new Innovid is designed to tackle modern advertising’s biggest challenges – fragmentation, inefficiencies, restrictions, and lack of transparency and control – while operating at an unparalleled scale. With a presence in 190 countries, reaching 95 million U.S. TV households across every DMA, and delivering nearly 2 billion daily video ad impressions, Innovid supports thousands of customers worldwide in executing seamless, data-driven campaigns.

“As the advertising landscape continues to evolve, brands, agencies, and publishers need technology partners that prioritize transparency and performance – without conflicts of interest,” said Zvika Netter, CEO & Co-Founder, Innovid. “With today’s announcement, we are a new Innovid, bringing together the strengths of Innovid and Flashtalking under one name and fresh look. This marks a new chapter as we create a true alternative to big-tech, walled-garden, and point solutions – one that gives advertisers unrivaled control over their data, creative, and investment decisions with no trade-offs.”

By combining creative personalization, ad serving, measurement, and optimization into a single, unified platform, Innovid eliminates complexity and enables seamless omnichannel execution – helping brands, agencies, and publishers deliver smarter, more effective campaigns at scale. Furthermore, Innovid remains independent of media ownership, giving advertisers full control and autonomy over their data, media strategies, and campaign performance.

“Mediaocean serves as an independent partner within the advertising ecosystem, and both Flashtalking and Innovid have established histories of delivering technology solutions for agencies,” said Ashwini Karandikar, EVP Media, Tech & Data at the 4As. “Following their merger, the new Innovid is positioned as a platform designed to operate at scale and support centralized workflows between creative and media teams for omnichannel advertising execution.”

The new Innovid provides AI and automation across all aspects of ad management, including:

CREATE : Deliver the right message, to the right audience, at the right time with creative personalization and real-time optimization. Scale, automate, and optimize creative production across CTV, social, and the open web, and gain real-time intelligence to continuously strengthen relevance and maximize performance.

Deliver the right message, to the right audience, at the right time with creative personalization and real-time optimization. Scale, automate, and optimize creative production across CTV, social, and the open web, and gain real-time intelligence to continuously strengthen relevance and maximize performance. DELIVER : Securely deliver, manage, and optimize campaigns across CTV, premium video, open web, and social platforms with enhanced control and efficiency. Future-proof media strategies in an ever-changing landscape with a flexible, cookieless identity framework that combines authenticated IDs, probabilistic matching, and privacy-first targeting.

Securely deliver, manage, and optimize campaigns across CTV, premium video, open web, and social platforms with enhanced control and efficiency. Future-proof media strategies in an ever-changing landscape with a flexible, cookieless identity framework that combines authenticated IDs, probabilistic matching, and privacy-first targeting. MEASURE : Gain real-time, deduplicated insights into reach, frequency, and outcomes across all screens. Leverage attention metrics, brand safety tools, and fraud prevention to maximize quality and eliminate waste.

Gain real-time, deduplicated insights into reach, frequency, and outcomes across all screens. Leverage attention metrics, brand safety tools, and fraud prevention to maximize quality and eliminate waste. OPTIMIZE : Maximize efficiency and performance across the media buy with the Harmony suite of products. From streamlining the supply path to its purest form, to automating holistic frequency management, and making in-flight creative optimizations, ensure more dollars go to working media, reduce waste, and strengthen campaign performance instantly.

“As we look ahead, Innovid remains committed to driving performance for our clients, expanding globally, and harnessing our strong AI capabilities,” said Grant Parker, President, Innovid. “Building on our trusted legacies as critical partners to our clients, we’re forging a bold vision for the future of independent ad tech. As we unite under a new Innovid brand and merge our products to create a unified platform, we’re excited to unlock new innovations for the marketplace.”

At the moment, Innovid and Flashtalking continue to operate as separate platforms, with clients having uninterrupted access to the best-in-class solutions. Over time, as the integration progresses, advertisers will gain access to more enhancements and even greater innovation that comes with a single, omnichannel platform. This approach gives marketers the flexibility to tap into select capabilities in both platforms, regardless of which they currently use, and unlock new innovations at their own pace.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is powering the future of the advertising ecosystem with technology that empowers brands and agencies to deliver impactful omnichannel marketing experiences. With hundreds of billions in annualized ad spend running through its software products, Mediaocean deploys AI and automation to optimize investments and outcomes, with its advertising infrastructure and ad tech tools used by more than 100,000 people across the globe. Mediaocean owns and operates Prisma, the industry’s trusted system of record for media management and finance, Innovid, the leading independent ad tech platform, as well as Protected by Mediaocean, an MRC-accredited ad verification solution. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

About Innovid

Innovid is the leading independent ad tech platform, empowering marketers to create, deliver, measure, and optimize ad-supported experiences that people love. In 2025, Innovid and Flashtalking merged to create a transparent, scalable alternative to big-tech, walled-garden, and point solutions across CTV, digital, linear, and social channels. As part of Mediaocean, Innovid is tied into the industry’s core ad infrastructure for omnichannel planning, buying, and billing. Visit www.innovid.com to learn more.