T1 Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1” or the “Company”) reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 today.

Headlines

  • Production ramp at G1 Dallas ahead of plan. The ongoing ramp of production at T1’s state-of-the-art U.S. solar module manufacturing facility, G1 Dallas, is proceeding ahead of schedule. During January and February 2025, total module production of more than 220 MW exceeded plan by 48%. T1’s teams have now installed and commissioned four utility-scale production lines that are producing a mix of PERC and TOPCon modules. G1 Dallas is currently on track to achieve the Company’s 2025 production target of 3.4 Gigawatt (“GW”).
  • T1 selects Milam County, Texas for planned 5 GW U.S. solar cell manufacturing facility (“G2 Austin”). T1 has executed a lease and purchase option for 100 acres in Milam County, Texas, in the Advanced Manufacturing and Logistix Campus at Sandow Lakes. G2 Austin is expected to be one of the largest solar manufacturing facilities in the U.S., with a capital investment of up to $850 million, and is projected to create up to 1,800 new direct American advanced manufacturing jobs, contingent upon successful completion of agreements for both state and local incentives.

“The fourth quarter and subsequent start of 2025 have been punctuated by our strategic repositioning as T1 Energy,” commented Daniel Barcelo, T1’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “Having completed a transformative acquisition on an accelerated timeline, we are now focusing on the next phases of our plan to become an American, vertically integrated solar + battery storage leader. Our teams are making impressive progress with the ramp of U.S. solar module production at G1 Dallas, we are moving forward swiftly with project development of our planned G2 Austin U.S. solar cell facility, and we are executing our global corporate transformation to build a cash flow powerhouse. As we look forward to 2025 and beyond, we are excited about the growth prospects for the U.S. solar + battery storage market, and we are focused on establishing T1 as an engine of American energy, jobs, and advanced manufacturing.”

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter 2024 and Subsequent Events

  • Announced transformative acquisition of Trina Solar’s U.S. solar manufacturing assets. On November 6, 2024, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the U.S. manufacturing assets of Trina Solar Co Ltd. (SHA: 688599) (“Trina”) for total consideration of $621 million. The transaction included the acquisition of a 5 GW, 1.35 million square foot solar module manufacturing facility in Wilmer, TX, which T1 subsequently named “G1 Dallas,” that started production on November 1, 2024.
  • Achieved accelerated close of Trina acquisition. On December 24, 2024, T1 announced that the Company closed the transformative acquisition of Trina’s U.S. solar manufacturing assets in accordance with previously communicated timelines.
  • T1 achieves first commercial sales volumes from G1 Dallas. T1 reached a corporate milestone by generating its first commercial sales in Q4 2024 from G1 Dallas. For the short stub period in Q4 2024 after the close of the transaction, the Company recorded revenues of $2.9 million and a gross profit of $1.2 million.
  • Unveiled global corporate rebranding as T1 Energy and selected Austin, Texas as global headquarters. In February of this year, T1 launched a comprehensive global rebrand that included a new company name (formerly FREYR Battery, Inc.), corporate logo, a fresh visual identity, and a ticker symbol change. The T1 brand and the selection of Austin, Texas as the Company’s corporate headquarters align with T1’s rebirth as a company focused on delivering American energy, jobs, and advanced manufacturing.
  • Announced and completed sale of Coweta County Site in Georgia. In conjunction with T1’s relocation to Texas and strategic mandate to harvest value from non-core assets, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 268-acre site in Coweta County, Georgia to an undisclosed party for gross sales proceeds of $50 million. The transaction closed on February 14, 2025, and generated net proceeds to T1 of $22.5 million following repayment of previously received state and local grants.
  • T1 and Trina have filed a joint voluntary notice with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”) and the CFIUS process is ongoing. CFIUS approval of the transaction is a pre-cursor to achieving the first share conversion detailed in T1’s November 2024 transaction announcement.
  • Investing in American advanced manufacturing at G2 Austin. G2 Austin is T1’s third major investment in Texas, America’s #1 energy producer and a national leader in the solar space. With the addition of G2 Austin to G1 Dallas and T1’s new global corporate headquarters in Austin, the Company’s three facilities, all of which are located in the Texas Triangle, represent a combined investment of more than $1.1 billion. Texas’ commitment to business growth and its strong and robust workforce makes it an ideal location for T1 to create more than 3,000+ direct jobs in less than three years.

“Adding solar cell manufacturing is foundational to building out T1’s American supply chain. We are excited to take that next step right here in Texas, where the state’s leadership and business community has continued to develop the infrastructure, talent, and business climate necessary to support this project,” said Daniel Barcelo, T1’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. “We are grateful for the support we have received from the Wilmer, Austin, and Milam County communities and look forward to continuing to partner together moving forward.”

Business Outlook and Guidance

  • No changes to 2025 financial and operating guidance. There are no changes to 2025 financial and operating guidance of $75 - $125 million estimated full-year 2025 EBITDA based on projected 2025 module production of 3.4 GW at G1 Dallas. In addition, there are no changes to projected EBITDA ranges of $175 - $225 million of annual run rate EBITDA based on optimized G1 Dallas production, and the $650 - $750 million annual run-rate EBITDA estimate based on optimized production at G1 Dallas and G2 Austin.
  • Update on European Portfolio Optimization. T1 is committed to generating value from non-core assets and rationalizing costs from discontinued operations. Accordingly, the Company has reclassified its European operations as Discontinued Operations and has retained a financial advisor to support potential non-core asset sales. In addition, T1 has classified non-core assets including Giga Arctic and the Customer Qualification Plant (“CQP”) as Held for Sale and recorded a $312.9 million non-cash valuation charge. As of December 31, 2024, the Company determined the fair values less the cost of potential sales of Giga Arctic and the CQP to be $37.5 million and $5.6 million, respectively, offset by historical currency adjustments.

Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Results Overview

  • T1 Energy reported a net loss attributable to stockholders for the fourth quarter 2024 of $(367.2) million, or $(2.59) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $(24.2) million, or $(0.17) per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net loss from continuing operations was $(30.8) million, or $(0.22) per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $(0.5) million or zero per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net loss from discontinued operations was $(336.4) million or $(2.37) per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $(24.3) million or $(0.17) per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • For the full-year 2024 T1 reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $(450.2) million, or $(3.20) per diluted share, of which $(2.75) per share was from discontinued operations, compared to a net loss for the full-year 2023 of $(71.9) million, or $(0.51) per diluted share, $(0.39) per share of which was from discontinued operations.
  • As of December 31, 2024, T1 had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $76.6 million.

Presentation of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the United States, with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in Austin, Texas, with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

To learn more about T1, please visit www.T1energy.com and follow on social media.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation with respect to the Company’s operational performance and profitability (including its strategic objective to become a vertically integrated U.S. solar and storage leader and an engine of American energy, jobs, and advanced manufacturing), creation of jobs in the U.S. and investments in project sites, the timing of production ramp of solar modules, progress on the anticipated timing, development and construction for G2, any production targets at the Company’s facilities, any financial and operating guidance, growth prospects for the U.S. solar and storage market and our ability to generate value from non-core assets and rationalizing costs from discontinued operations. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual future events, results, or achievements to be materially different from the Company’s expectations and projections expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in (i) T1’s post-effective amendment no. 1 to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 4, 2024, (ii) T1’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on September 8, 2023 and subsequent amendments thereto filed on October 13, 2023, October 19, 2023 and October 31, 2023, and (iii) T1’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024, and T1’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, August 9 and November 12, 2024, and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

T1 intends to use its website as a channel of distribution to disclose information which may be of interest or material to investors and to communicate with investors and the public. Such disclosures will be included on T1’s website in the ‘Investor Relations’ sections. T1 also intends to use certain social media channels, including, but not limited to, X and LinkedIn, as means of communicating with the public and investors about T1, its progress, products, and other matters. While not all the information that T1 posts to its digital platforms may be deemed to be of a material nature, some information may be. As a result, T1 encourages investors and others interested to review the information that it posts and to monitor such portions of T1’s website and social media channels on a regular basis, in addition to following T1’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The contents of T1’s website and other social media channels shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

 

T1 ENERGY INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Thousands)

 

 

 

As of December 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

ASSETS

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

72,641

 

 

$

253,339

 

Restricted cash

 

 

4,004

 

 

 

969

 

Inventory

 

 

274,549

 

 

 

 

Advances to suppliers

 

 

164,811

 

 

 

 

Other current assets

 

 

2,256

 

 

 

 

Current assets of discontinued operations

 

 

64,909

 

 

 

57,646

 

Total current assets

 

 

583,170

 

 

 

311,954

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

285,187

 

 

 

1,747

 

Goodwill

 

 

74,527

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

281,881

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use asset under operating leases

 

 

111,081

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

418,484

 

Total assets

 

$

1,335,846

 

 

$

732,185

 

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

61,708

 

 

$

7,923

 

Accrued liabilities and other

 

 

91,346

 

 

 

9,781

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

48,155

 

 

 

 

Derivative liabilities

 

 

14,905

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

42,867

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt - related party

 

 

51,500

 

 

 

 

Payables to related parties

 

 

52,534

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

 

 

51,009

 

 

 

31,480

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

414,024

 

 

 

49,184

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

 

32,000

 

 

 

 

Convertible note - related party

 

 

80,698

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liability

 

 

101,787

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

188,316

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt - related party

 

 

238,896

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax liability

 

 

21,227

 

 

 

443

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

21,761

 

 

 

2,026

 

Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

45,816

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,098,709

 

 

 

97,469

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Redeemable preferred stock

 

 

 

 

Convertible series A preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 (includes accrued dividends and accretion of $87) and none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023

 

 

48,375

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 155,928 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 139,705 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023

 

 

1,559

 

 

 

1,397

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

971,416

 

 

 

925,623

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(58,975

)

 

 

(18,826

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(725,238

)

 

 

(274,999

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

188,762

 

 

 

633,195

 

Non-controlling interests

 

 

 

 

 

1,521

 

Total equity

 

 

188,762

 

 

 

634,716

 

Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock, and equity

 

$

1,335,846

 

 

$

732,185

 

 

T1 ENERGY INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Years ended

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Net sales

 

$

2,942

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,942

 

 

$

 

Cost of sales

 

 

1,714

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,714

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

1,228

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,228

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

31,383

 

 

 

14,507

 

 

 

75,491

 

 

 

65,527

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

31,383

 

 

 

14,507

 

 

 

75,491

 

 

 

65,527

 

Loss from continuing operations

 

 

(30,155

)

 

 

(14,507

)

 

 

(74,263

)

 

 

(65,527

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warrant liability fair value adjustment

 

 

(2,585

)

 

 

8,515

 

 

 

(1,291

)

 

 

31,763

 

Loss from derivative liabilities

 

 

(14,905

)

 

 

 

 

 

(14,905

)

 

 

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

 

(234

)

 

 

3,907

 

 

 

3,393

 

 

 

9,949

 

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

 

 

7

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

(306

)

Other income, net

 

 

1,315

 

 

 

1,561

 

 

 

6,103

 

 

 

5,916

 

Total other income (expense)

 

 

(16,402

)

 

 

14,077

 

 

 

(6,137

)

 

 

47,322

 

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

 

 

(46,557

)

 

 

(431

)

 

 

(80,400

)

 

 

(18,205

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

 

15,771

 

 

 

(102

)

 

 

15,760

 

 

 

(443

)

Net loss from continuing operations

 

 

(30,786

)

 

 

(533

)

 

 

(64,640

)

 

 

(18,648

)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

(336,361

)

 

 

(24,253

)

 

 

(385,914

)

 

 

(54,448

)

Net loss

 

 

(367,147

)

 

 

(24,786

)

 

 

(450,554

)

 

 

(73,096

)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

 

 

 

634

 

 

 

402

 

 

 

1,151

 

Preferred dividends and accretion

 

 

(87

)

 

 

 

 

 

(87

)

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(367,234

)

 

$

(24,152

)

 

$

(450,239

)

 

$

(71,945

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted

 

 

141,848

 

 

 

139,705

 

 

 

140,538

 

 

 

139,705

 

Net loss per share from continuing operations - basic and diluted

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

 

 

$

(0.46

)

 

$

(0.13

)

Net loss per share from discontinued operations - basic and diluted

 

$

(2.37

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(2.75

)

 

$

(0.39

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders per share - basic and diluted

 

$

(2.59

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(3.20

)

 

$

(0.51

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(367,147

)

 

$

(24,786

)

 

$

(450,554

)

 

$

(73,096

)

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax

 

 

(24,940

)

 

 

20,089

 

 

 

(40,149

)

 

 

(27,920

)

Total comprehensive loss

 

 

(392,087

)

 

 

(4,697

)

 

 

(490,703

)

 

 

(101,016

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

 

 

 

634

 

 

 

402

 

 

 

1,151

 

Preferred dividends and accretion

 

 

(87

)

 

 

 

 

 

(87

)

 

 

 

Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(392,087

)

 

$

(4,063

)

 

$

(490,388

)

 

$

(99,865

)

 

T1 ENERGY INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)

 

 

For the years ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(450,554

)

 

$

(73,096

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

7,751

 

 

 

11,595

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

10,455

 

 

 

3,344

 

Loss from classification to held for sale

 

 

312,896

 

 

 

 

Reduction in the carrying amount of long-term investments due to license termination

 

 

21,028

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

 

 

14,905

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(22,159

)

 

 

 

Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets

 

 

1,988

 

 

 

1,351

 

Warrant liability fair value adjustment

 

 

1,291

 

 

 

(31,763

)

Convertible note fair value adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

(1,074

)

Share of net loss of equity method investee

 

 

596

 

 

 

379

 

Foreign currency transaction net unrealized gain

 

 

(1,538

)

 

 

(19,648

)

Other

 

 

838

 

 

 

469

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Prepaid assets and other current assets

 

 

(7,885

)

 

 

4,487

 

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other

 

 

10,004

 

 

 

20,039

 

Operating lease liability

 

 

(2,433

)

 

 

(4,012

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(102,817

)

 

 

(87,929

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the return of property and equipment deposits

 

 

22,735

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from property related grants

 

 

 

 

 

3,500

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(50,830

)

 

 

(187,823

)

Business acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

(109,636

)

 

 

 

Investments in equity method investee

 

 

 

 

 

(1,655

)

Purchases of other long-term assets

 

 

 

 

 

(1,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(137,731

)

 

 

(186,978

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of redeemable preferred stock

 

 

50,000

 

 

 

 

Payment for non-controlling interest

 

 

(4,130

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

45,870

 

 

 

 

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(4,419

)

 

 

(12,396

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(199,097

)

 

 

(287,303

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

275,742

 

 

 

563,045

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

76,645

 

 

$

275,742

 

Reconciliation to consolidated balance sheets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

72,641

 

 

$

253,339

 

Restricted cash

 

 

4,004

 

 

 

969

 

Restricted cash presented within current assets of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

21,434

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

$

76,645

 

 

$

275,742

 

 

Contacts

Investor contact:
Jeffrey Spittel
EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
jeffrey.spittel@T1energy.com
Tel: +1 409 599-5706

Media contact:
Amy Jaick
SVP, Communications
amy.jaick@T1energy.com
Tel: +1 973 713-5585

