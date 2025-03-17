Gather AI Launches MHE Vision: AI-Powered Cameras on Material Handling Equipment to Increase Warehouse Throughput

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gather AI, a leader in AI-powered warehouse digitization, today announced the launch of Material Handling Equipment (MHE) Vision, an AI-driven MHE camera system designed to revolutionize real-time material handling visibility and warehouse efficiency. MHE Vision integrates with Material Handling Equipment, such as forklifts, auto pickers, pallet trucks, etc. It automatically tracks every pallet movement - including loading, unloading, putaway, and replenishment - digitizing workflows and providing AI-powered insights to optimize throughput, productivity, and safety.

By digitizing MHE operations, MHE Vision enhances warehouse efficiency end-to-end, generating real-time data that feeds into AI-powered agents. These agents provide actionable recommendations, helping businesses identify bottlenecks, streamline workflows, and reduce unnecessary labor. By combining AI-powered drones, MHE cameras, and intelligent analytics, Gather AI enables a fully digitized warehouse environment where every inventory movement is tracked with precision and automation - without requiring infrastructure changes.

“In today’s fast-paced supply chain, increasing efficiency is key to improving on-time, in-full performance,” said Sankalp Arora, Ph.D., CEO & Co-Founder of Gather AI. “By digitizing material handling workflows, MHE Vision ensures that every pallet movement is tracked accurately, reducing delays, errors, and operational issues. With real-time data at their fingertips, warehouse managers can make smarter decisions that improve order fulfillment and enhance overall supply chain performance.”

Key benefits:

Automated Tracking of Every Pallet Movement : Every load, unload, pick, putaway, and replenishment is captured in real-time with its live location.

: Every load, unload, pick, putaway, and replenishment is captured in real-time with its live location. AI-Powered Dashboards for Actionable Insights : Identify workflow inefficiencies, improve warehouse throughput, and enhance productivity.

: Identify workflow inefficiencies, improve warehouse throughput, and enhance productivity. End-to-End Warehouse Visibility : Reduces misplaced inventory, OS&D claims, and costly errors.

: Reduces misplaced inventory, OS&D claims, and costly errors. Works with Any MHE & Any RTLS System: This system is compatible with all lift brands, with Noblelift and Slamcore as the first deployment partners.

This system is compatible with all lift brands, with Noblelift and Slamcore as the first deployment partners. No Infrastructure Changes Required: No need for additional power drops, network cables, or Wi-Fi dependency.

The first MHEs to receive MHE Vision are from Noblelift, a global leader in material handling equipment.

“Noblelift is committed to advancing intelligent warehouse automation,” said Bill Pedriana, President of Noblelift. “With MHE Vision, MHEs become more than just material movers - they become real-time data collectors that drive efficiency across the entire warehouse.”

Slamcore’s advanced RTLS technology powers MHE Vision, enabling seamless integration with real-time location systems (RTLS) for precise, real-time pallet tracking.

“AI-powered RTLS and vision-based inventory tracking are transforming warehouse operations,” said Owen Nicholson, CEO & Co-Founder of Slamcore. “RTLS with no need for infrastructure and full-site commissioning in less than an hour means all sizes of company can immediately receive a continuous digital record of every inventory movement, eliminating blind spots in warehouse operations.”

MHE Vision will be showcased at ProMat 2025, where attendees can experience real-time MHE tracking and AI-driven insights. Stop by the Gather AI booth to see how this technology is transforming warehouse operations. Visit Gather AI at ProMat 2025, Booth #N8154.

About Gather AI: Pittsburgh-based Gather AI is a market leader in supply chain AI to decrease the cost of inventory management, improve efficiency, and boost revenue. Gather AI was founded in 2017 by Carnegie Mellon University alumni Sankalp Arora, Ph.D., Daniel Maturana, Ph.D., and Geetesh Dubey. The Gather AI solution is currently deployed in warehouses across third-party logistics, retail distribution, manufacturing, food & beverage, and air cargo at companies including GEODIS, Langham Logistics, NFI Industries, Barrett Distribution, and more. Gather AI was named a 2024 CB Insights AI 100 company and received several other awards from trade media outlets in the past year. Gather AI is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Tribeca Venture Partners, Xplorer Capital, Dundee Venture Capital, Expa, Bling Capital, and XRC Ventures. To learn more about Gather AI, visit www.gather.ai and on YouTube and LinkedIn.