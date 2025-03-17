iFIT Inc. partners with Ergatta to bring interactive gaming and community competition to its fitness platform.

PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iFIT Inc., a leading intelligent, personalized fitness platform, is partnering with Ergatta, the leaders in gaming content for cardio equipment, to bring virtual racing to iFIT’s already robust iFIT platform. The company is integrating Ergatta’s unique game-based fitness programming into its iFIT operating system, allowing its portfolio of leading fitness brands— including NordicTrack and ProForm — to harness Ergatta’s innovative gaming technology. iFIT members can now enjoy workouts that feel more like playing than exercising, transforming fitness into an engaging experience filled with entertainment and achievement rather than obligation.

Designed for those who crave motivation beyond classes and instructor-led routines, Ergatta’s race workouts will be seamlessly integrated into iFIT’s leading holistic fitness platform. iFIT Pro members will be able to access Ergatta’s complete virtual racing experience as part of their subscription, with options to go head-to-head with other iFIT athletes, compete against themselves, take on their favorite iFIT Trainers (like Ashley Paulson and Tommy Rivs), and even set pacers to match a target speed.

“We’re excited to offer the Ergatta experience to our iFIT athletes. Not only does it provide another way to workout, but brings together the iFIT community for friendly competition,” says Jeremy McCarty, Chief Subscription Officer at iFIT Inc. “We share similar values with the Ergatta team: to create immersive workouts that lead toward long-term results. This is the first in a series of new member experiences that we are bringing to the iFIT platform.”

iFIT Pro members can access dozens of different Ergatta workouts, from shorter sprints to longer, multi-stage endurance competitions, with more added each month. Ergatta’s Race experience will launch on iFIT-enabled treadmills with the latest iFIT OS on March 17th, to be followed by iFIT-enabled rowers shortly after.

“We’re thrilled to partner with iFIT because we have the same goal: to help people build lasting fitness habits that make them happier and healthier,” says Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. “This also marks an exciting new phase in Ergatta’s business. Think of us as the first AAA fitness game studio. We design and develop interactive gaming content for cardio machines, from rowers to treadmills to bikes. I can’t think of a better launch partner than iFIT.”

The Ergatta partnership re-emphasizes iFIT’s commitment to creating the world’s most effective fitness platform. iFIT recently released its new iFIT operating system bringing innovations like customized Google Map workouts, integrations with streaming platforms, and the launch of iFIT AI Coach to keep its members engaged and motivated.

About iFIT Inc.

iFIT Inc. is a global leader in intelligent fitness software, and NordicTrack is one of the most recognized names in fitness equipment. Together, they are dedicated to delivering the most advanced and personalized fitness experiences available. Their innovative products and immersive content are designed to inspire, motivate, and guide users at every level of their fitness journey. For more information, visit iFIT.com.

About Ergatta

Ergatta is the leader in game-based fitness, offering a suite of addictive game-based workout experiences and a line of connected rowing machines with embedded gaming content. Ergatta’s gaming content is personalized to the user, highly interactive and engaging, and designed to provide real workouts that drive results. Ergatta is dedicated to helping people build lasting fitness habits through games. For more information, visit Ergatta.com.