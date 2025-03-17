Emerald Agrees to Acquire Global Portfolio of Experiential and Luxury Travel Industry B2B Events

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerald Holding, Inc (NYSE:EEX) ("Emerald" or the "Company") announced its agreement to acquire the London-based This is Beyond, a leading producer of seven premier business-to-business (B2B) events in the experiential and luxury travel industry. The acquisition, which is expected to close in the second quarter, aligns with Emerald's strategic plan to diversify and optimize its portfolio by targeting high-growth markets with leading brands, reinforcing its leadership in dynamic sectors and driving forward its strategic growth initiatives.

Since its founding in 2009, This is Beyond has built a strong reputation in the $1.3 trillion luxury travel market through its ability to create one-of-a-kind, exclusive experiences that meet the rising demand for high-end travel. Known for its emphasis on sustainability, design, and premium brands, This is Beyond curates specialized events that connect elite travel designers, global tour operators, and in-house travel managers.

"Expanding into the luxury and experiential travel sectors aligns with our strategy of portfolio optimization and improving Emerald’s top-line growth,” said Hervé Sedky, President & CEO of Emerald. "Entering this sector is an exciting opportunity for Emerald, and we are thrilled to welcome This is Beyond into our portfolio of world-class brands and events. By combining This is Beyond’s expertise with Emerald’s strengths in innovation, market leadership, and in-person experiences, we will elevate our offerings, reinforce our presence in high-value markets, and deliver exceptional ROI to our customers."

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for This is Beyond. As a leader in the luxury travel event space, we've been fiercely independent since 2009, and I'm immensely proud of what we've built. Now, as we look to the next iteration of our growth, joining Emerald provides us with all the support we need to scale our vision and deliver even more exceptional experiences for our communities. I'm confident that together, we'll reach new heights and continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the industry. While we embark on this next chapter, I remain fully committed to This is Beyond and ensuring that our mission, values, and spirit continue to thrive,” said Serge Dive, CEO & Founder.

Following the acquisition, all the This is Beyond employees will become part of Emerald, including This is Beyond’s founder, Serge Dive. The This is Beyond team’s creativity and innovative approach to creating and running events that cater to the unique needs of luxury travel businesses, combined with Emerald’s extensive resources, is expected to elevate service delivery and customer engagement, strengthening the impact of This is Beyond’s events across the luxury travel sector.

The complete portfolio of This is Beyond events that will come under Emerald’s ownership include:

PURE Life Experiences - Marrakech, Morocco - fourteenth edition in September 2025. Focused on the high-end experiential travel sector.

LE Miami - Miami, Florida, USA - eleventh edition in May 2025. Focused on the high-end contemporary travel sector and catering to a creative end consumer base.

We Are Africa - Cape Town, South Africa - tenth edition in May 2025. The world’s largest marketplace fully dedicated to the high-end African travel sector.

We Are Africa North America – Sundance, Utah, USA - sixth edition in October 2025. Focused on supporting high-end travel from North America to Africa.

Further East - Bali, Indonesia - sixth edition in November 2025. An outbound travel show for the high-end APAC travel region.

Do Not Disturb – Borgo Egnazia, Italy - fourth edition in November 2024. Focused on private and exclusive travel experiences, such as private yachts, planes and villas.

Specialists in Entertainment Travel - New Orleans, Louisiana, USA - fourth edition in November 2025. A show addressing the fast-growing luxury entertainment travel sector.

About Emerald:

Emerald Holding, Inc. is the largest U.S.-based B2B event organizer, empowering businesses year-round by expanding meaningful connections, developing influential content, and delivering powerful commerce-driven solutions. As the owner and operator of a curated portfolio of B2B events spanning trade shows, conferences, B2C showcases and a scaled hosted buyer platform, Emerald also delivers dynamic solutions across leading industries through its robust content and e-commerce marketplace. Emerald is a trusted partner for its thousands of customers, predominantly small and medium-sized businesses, playing a pivotal role in driving ongoing commerce through streamlined buying, selling, and networking opportunities. Powered by an experienced team, Emerald is fostering impactful engagement and delivering unparalleled market access with a commitment to driving business growth 365 days a year. For more information, please visit: www.emeraldx.com.

About This is Beyond Limited:

This is Beyond Limited is an innovative event production company specialising in creating unforgettable experiences that captivate and inspire the luxury travel market. Known for its cutting-edge approach to event curation, This is Beyond has earned a reputation for delivering high-impact experiences that leave lasting impressions. We create events that reshape industries into inspired communities one immersive experience at a time.