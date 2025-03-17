Plymouth Rock Assurance Collaborates with NWN to Improve Insurance Agent Communications and Customer Service

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NWN, the leading provider of AI-powered technology solutions, today announced a collaboration with Plymouth Rock Assurance, a provider of home, auto, and umbrella insurance in the Northeast with more than $2.3 billion in premiums.

This collaboration will allow the insurance leader to leverage automated voice analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to deepen customer insights and elevate customer service across its operations. Specifically, Plymouth Rock will integrate voice analytics into its contact center infrastructure and implement generative AI to help gain customer insights and enhance the customer experience.

“Over time, this voice analytics initiative will provide deeper insights into customer satisfaction and improve first call resolution while reducing overall operational costs,” said Howard Goldberg, vice president of customer service at Plymouth Rock. “By reviewing the voice data to better understand the factors driving customer sentiment, we will significantly improve both customer service and the employee experience. Furthermore, we will provide automated summaries of customer interactions that will streamline information sharing across our organization and equip our independent agent network with more timely and actionable insights.”

Plymouth Rock is leveraging next-generation technologies to make customer service a top priority in the competitive home and auto insurance industry, a market sector valued at over $700 billion according to Brainy Insights, a leading market research firm.

“Our collaboration with Plymouth Rock will drive new innovation across customer experience and agent communications in the insurance industry,” said Jim Sullivan, President and CEO of NWN. “We are excited to see the ultimate results of this important voice analytics initiative as the new automation leads to greater cost savings, faster speed-to-market and overall operational efficiencies.”

Plymouth Rock is known for delivering exceptional service and innovative products that go beyond typical insurance expectations. This unique approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first.

“We are honored to collaborate with a customer service leader and a fellow Boston-based organization at a time when automation and AI are emerging as key industry game-changers,” said Sullivan.

NWN’s Customer Experience offer provides customer engagement and AI solutions that leverage technology to create genuine business value and outstanding customer, user, and organizational experiences supported by a suite of AI-powered managed services. See more here: https://www.nwn.ai

About NWN

NWN is the leading AI-powered technology solutions provider for North America's most innovative public and private organizations. For more than 30 years, NWN has helped over 5,000 CIOs deliver technology modernization programs with its Intelligent Workplace, Customer Experience (CX), Managed Devices, Cybersecurity and Public Safety, Connectivity, and Intelligent Cloud solutions. The company's proprietary Experience Management Platform ensures seamless service delivery, real-time observability and improved efficiency for its clients' most demanding technology needs. NWN is a high-performance, high-integrity team of 1,000+ experts committed to a customer-obsessed culture, earning a 75 Customer Net Promoter Score. The company has been recognized with hundreds of industry awards and is proud to be a 'Best Place to Work' with an 86 Employee Net Promoter Score. For more information, visit: NWN.ai.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, with a mobile app, by phone or by contacting their Plymouth Rock agent. Customers can chat, text or email to get answers quickly and easily. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $2.3 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.