Hyperfine and NVIDIA Collaborate to Revolutionize Neuroimaging with AI-Powered Innovation

GUILFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR), the groundbreaking health technology company that has redefined brain imaging with the first FDA-cleared AI-powered portable magnetic resonance (MR) brain imaging system—the Swoop® system—today announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA. This collaboration leverages NVIDIA AI expertise and accelerated computing to enhance Hyperfine portable imaging technology—making brain MRI faster, smarter, and more affordable on a global scale.

Brain diseases affect over three billion people worldwide1, with conditions such as stroke and neurodegenerative disorders responsible for significant mortality, disability, and economic burden. However, 90% of the global population lacks access to timely MRI diagnostics2 due to the high cost and infrastructure demands of conventional MRI systems. Hyperfine transforms this paradigm with its AI-powered portable MR technology. Designed for use at the point of care in professional healthcare settings by any trained clinician, it addresses critical healthcare gaps that conventional MRI systems cannot fill.

The collaboration between Hyperfine and NVIDIA will focus on advancing AI-powered image reconstruction and embedding real-time clinical decision support into portable MRI workflow. By leveraging the NVIDIA advanced suite of training and inference tools, such as NVIDIA DALI and MONAI, the collaboration seeks to further improve the Swoop® system’s image quality, reduce scan times, and enable faster, more reliable diagnoses.

“Our mission is to make portable brain imaging faster, more intelligent, and increasingly accessible—ultimately improving health outcomes and reducing costs globally,” said Maria Sainz, President and CEO of Hyperfine, Inc. “Partnering with NVIDIA presents an incredible opportunity to advance and accelerate our AI technology. I’m thrilled about the possibilities this collaboration brings for the future.”

About the Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® System

The Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® system is U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared for brain imaging of patients of all ages. It is a portable, ultra-low-field magnetic resonance imaging device for producing images that display the internal structure of the head where full diagnostic examination is not clinically practical. When interpreted by a trained physician, these images provide information that can be useful in determining a diagnosis. The Swoop® system is also CE marked in the European Union and is UKCA marked in the United Kingdom. The Swoop® system is commercially available in a select number of international markets.

About Hyperfine, Inc.

Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR) is the groundbreaking health technology company that has redefined brain imaging with the Swoop® system—the first FDA-cleared, portable, ultra-low-field, magnetic resonance brain imaging system capable of providing imaging at multiple points of professional care. The mission of Hyperfine, Inc. is to revolutionize patient care globally through transformational, accessible, clinically relevant diagnostic imaging. Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in a technology-based incubator called 4Catalyzer, Hyperfine, Inc. scientists, engineers, and physicists developed the Swoop® system out of a passion for redefining brain imaging methodology and how clinicians can apply accessible diagnostic imaging to patient care. For more information, visit hyperfine.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

