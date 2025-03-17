-

Integrated Partners Adds Prout Financial Design, Continues to Grow Midwest Presence

$330M+ Michigan-based firm chooses Integrated to drive growth, and enhance estate planning services

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm serving over *$21.3 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), today announced that Prout Financial Design (“Prout Financial”) has joined its growing network. The Traverse City, Michigan-based advisory firm, which oversees more than $331 million in AUA, will leverage Integrated’s investment management platform and succession planning support to drive future growth and continuity.

For more than 25 years, Prout Financial has been a trusted financial partner in Northern Michigan, known for its commitment to community service, financial literacy and education. The firm hosts a long-standing weekly radio show on financial literacy and serves as the go-to resource for local financial guidance. Prout Financial coaches and advises clients toward financial success, and founder Dennis Prout sought a partner who could provide the same level of strategic guidance for his firm’s future.

“Our firm had reached a crucial inflection point where we needed a partner that not only shares our philosophy, but also offers the resources and support to elevate our practice,” said Prout. “Integrated Partners stood out as the ideal fit, especially given its focus on succession planning and commitment to helping firms scale with purpose. Just as we help our clients navigate their financial futures, we wanted a partner to coach us toward long-term success.”

Through this partnership, Prout Financial will leverage a comprehensive investment management platform, tap into enhanced marketing support and gain access to the Integrated CPA Alliance program—all key steps in the firm’s plan to grow by attracting higher-net-worth clients, expanding advisory capabilities and launching new initiatives such as podcasting.

“Dennis and his team exemplify the kind of client-focused, community-driven firm that thrives within the Integrated network,” said Rob Sandrew, chief growth officer at Integrated Partners. “Prout’s deep roots in financial education and service align perfectly with our approach. We believe in empowering firms with the coaching, consulting and infrastructure they need to expand strategically and build a legacy that lasts.”

As part of the transition, Heidi Cartwright, financial advisor and managing director at Prout, will play a vital role in driving the firm’s continued growth alongside Dennis Prout and his son, fellow advisor Nathan Prout.

“From our first conversation with Integrated, it was clear they understood our vision for the future,” said Cartwright. “With their support, we can focus on what we do best—helping our clients achieve financial clarity and success while positioning our firm for long-term growth and success.”

Prout Financial marks the latest team of advisors to join Integrated. In January, Retirement DNA, a $1 billion firm, also joined the platform, expanding Integrated’s presence on the West Coast.

Advisory firms wishing to learn more about Integrated’s suite of back-office and organic growth solutions are encouraged to visit integrated-partners.com.

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With over 220 advisors, 200+ CPAs and 116 regional offices across the United States. Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor.

*$21.3 billion in assets under advisement inclusive of $15.6 billion in advisory assets.

Contacts

Media Contacts

StreetCred PR
Integrated@streetcredpr.com

Tom Warburton
Tommy@streetcredpr.com
347-400-3483

Lindsay McCoy
Lindsay@streetcredpr.com
906-322-4982

Industry:

Integrated Partners

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#CPA
#ComplexityCurve
#EliteCPA
#Entrepreneur
#FinancialAdvisor
#FinancialPlanning
#Growth
#IndependentAdvisor
#OptimizedAdvisor
#OrganicGrowth
#RIA
#Scale
#UHNW
#WeBelieveInAdvisors
#WealthManagement

Contacts

Media Contacts

StreetCred PR
Integrated@streetcredpr.com

Tom Warburton
Tommy@streetcredpr.com
347-400-3483

Lindsay McCoy
Lindsay@streetcredpr.com
906-322-4982

Social Media Profiles
Connect with Andree Mohr on LinkedIn
Connect with Integrated Partners on LinkedIn
Connect with Paul Saganey on LinkedIn
Connect with Rob Sandrew on LinkedIn
Follow Andree Mohr on Twitter
Follow Integrated Partners on Twitter
Follow Paul Saganey on Twitter
Follow Rob Sandrew on Twitter
More News From Integrated Partners

Integrated Partners Elevates Matt Ackermann to Chief Brand Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm with more than $20 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), today announced the promotion of Matt Ackermann to chief brand officer (CBO). Since joining the firm in 2020 as chief content officer, Ackermann has been instrumental in shaping Integrated’s brand identity, content strategy and culture. In his new position, Ackermann will oversee the firm’s brand str...

Integrated Partners Expands West Coast Footprint with Addition of RetirementDNA

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm serving over $20 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), today announced San Diego-headquartered RetirementDNA as the latest advisory team to join its network. This partnership marks a significant expansion of both firms' capabilities in retirement plan services and wealth management. RetirementDNA has established a strong reputation as a top-tier advisory d...

Integrated Partners Expands with Dynamic Boston-Based Advisory Team

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm serving over $20 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), today announced the launch of its latest affiliate partner, Boston-based Generation Capital Advisors (“GCA”). Samuel Diarbakerly founded GCA to provide boutique private wealth management services, specializing in sophisticated tax, estate and investment strategies. The firm provides high-touch service...
Back to Newsroom