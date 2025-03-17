Integrated Partners Adds Prout Financial Design, Continues to Grow Midwest Presence

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm serving over *$21.3 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), today announced that Prout Financial Design (“Prout Financial”) has joined its growing network. The Traverse City, Michigan-based advisory firm, which oversees more than $331 million in AUA, will leverage Integrated’s investment management platform and succession planning support to drive future growth and continuity.

For more than 25 years, Prout Financial has been a trusted financial partner in Northern Michigan, known for its commitment to community service, financial literacy and education. The firm hosts a long-standing weekly radio show on financial literacy and serves as the go-to resource for local financial guidance. Prout Financial coaches and advises clients toward financial success, and founder Dennis Prout sought a partner who could provide the same level of strategic guidance for his firm’s future.

“Our firm had reached a crucial inflection point where we needed a partner that not only shares our philosophy, but also offers the resources and support to elevate our practice,” said Prout. “Integrated Partners stood out as the ideal fit, especially given its focus on succession planning and commitment to helping firms scale with purpose. Just as we help our clients navigate their financial futures, we wanted a partner to coach us toward long-term success.”

Through this partnership, Prout Financial will leverage a comprehensive investment management platform, tap into enhanced marketing support and gain access to the Integrated CPA Alliance program—all key steps in the firm’s plan to grow by attracting higher-net-worth clients, expanding advisory capabilities and launching new initiatives such as podcasting.

“Dennis and his team exemplify the kind of client-focused, community-driven firm that thrives within the Integrated network,” said Rob Sandrew, chief growth officer at Integrated Partners. “Prout’s deep roots in financial education and service align perfectly with our approach. We believe in empowering firms with the coaching, consulting and infrastructure they need to expand strategically and build a legacy that lasts.”

As part of the transition, Heidi Cartwright, financial advisor and managing director at Prout, will play a vital role in driving the firm’s continued growth alongside Dennis Prout and his son, fellow advisor Nathan Prout.

“From our first conversation with Integrated, it was clear they understood our vision for the future,” said Cartwright. “With their support, we can focus on what we do best—helping our clients achieve financial clarity and success while positioning our firm for long-term growth and success.”

Prout Financial marks the latest team of advisors to join Integrated. In January, Retirement DNA, a $1 billion firm, also joined the platform, expanding Integrated’s presence on the West Coast.

Advisory firms wishing to learn more about Integrated’s suite of back-office and organic growth solutions are encouraged to visit integrated-partners.com.

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With over 220 advisors, 200+ CPAs and 116 regional offices across the United States. Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor.

*$21.3 billion in assets under advisement inclusive of $15.6 billion in advisory assets.