The SEER Group Grows its California Presence with Acquisition of Kilowatt Heating, Air Conditioning and Electric

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The SEER Group (SEER) is strengthening its California presence with the acquisition of Kilowatt Heating, Air Conditioning and Electric (Kilowatt), a well-established provider of HVAC and electrical services in the San Fernando Valley. The acquisition is the latest in SEER’s ongoing investments to partner with great operators and help them grow to new levels.

“We are happy to welcome Dean and the Kilowatt team to The SEER Group and look forward to building on their outstanding reputation for service and expertise,” said Justin Nagy, CEO of The SEER Group. “Dean is a relationship-oriented leader with a strong network, and together our teams will be able to bring Kilowatt to the next level, enhancing service and product offerings to meet the growing needs of customers across San Fernando Valley.”

Kilowatt has been a trusted name in the Sherman Oaks and Van Nuys areas since 1990, providing reliable HVAC and electrical services, with a focus on quality, consistency and customer satisfaction.

“I am incredibly excited to join The SEER Group,” said Dean Gilford, founder and owner of Kilowatt Heating, Air Conditioning and Electric. “I learned from an early age to work smart and do the job right, with a commitment to exceeding expectations, and our team operates that way each day. As I look to the future of Kilowatt, I know that the SEER team will enable us to grow, continue to build on all the great things we do and meet the expanding needs of our customers.”

About The SEER Group

The SEER Group LLC is a collection of industry-leading residential and commercial HVAC, electrical, and plumbing companies. Our mission is to provide exceptional residential and commercial services by upholding the legacies of our brand partners, empowering their growth, elevating performance, and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. Through flexible investment solutions, The SEER Group provides trade services entrepreneurs with business support and the opportunity to plan their legacies through the sale of all or part of their businesses, depending on their goals. To learn more visit theseergroup.com.