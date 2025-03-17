EnergyHub and Ameren Illinois Partner on Residential and Commercial EV Managed Charging Pilots

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnergyHub, a leading provider of grid-edge flexibility, and Ameren Illinois (AIC), an electric and gas utility serving 1.2 million electric customers across central and southern Illinois, have launched new residential and commercial electric vehicle (EV) managed charging pilots. The pilots are designed to help deliver a reliable, affordable grid while broadening access to managed charging programs.

The pilots will enable Ameren Illinois to reduce grid impact by shifting EV charging outside periods of peak demand or high wholesale energy prices, which often occur simultaneously. At the distribution level, managed charging will help reduce thermal overloading of hardware, enabling the deferral of infrastructure investment and reducing costs for customers. Participating drivers receive incentives for allowing the utility to manage vehicle charging schedules and are guaranteed their desired charge level by the time they specify. They have the option to override the schedule at any time.

Both the residential and commercial EV managed charging programs are structured to increase participation in Equity Investment Eligible Communities (EIEC). Residential participants receive a $75 upfront incentive, along with a $10 monthly payment, totaling up to $100. Customers located in EIE communities or classified as low-income are eligible for an additional $50 incentive upfront. All incentive payments are subject to program terms and conditions. Interest in the residential managed charging pilot has been strong; the program exceeded its enrollment target in just three months.

“As EV adoption grows among residential and commercial customers, we believe managed charging has an important role to play in helping deliver reliable, affordable power to our customers,” said Anjuli Kampwerth at Ameren Illinois. “The popularity of these programs shows that interest extends to every corner of our service territory.”

EnergyHub’s managed charging solution works through direct integrations with both electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) providers and EV OEMs, helping maximize customer participation. Demand response and dynamic load shaping capabilities enable EnergyHub’s utility clients to manage peak demand and distribution grid impacts today, while laying the foundation for additional grid value through vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid functionality.

“Ameren Illinois’ success bringing EV managed charging to every community in their service territory demonstrates their commitment to equitable program design and implementation,” said Seth Frader-Thompson, President of EnergyHub. “We’re excited to bring the lessons from these residential and commercial programs to our clients across North America.”

EnergyHub is an independent subsidiary of Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property.

About EnergyHub

EnergyHub is a leading provider of clean energy software and services that unlock the full potential of distributed energy resources (DERs) for utilities, markets, and customers. With the EnergyHub Edge DERMS platform, utilities can enroll and manage DERs like thermostats, EVs, and batteries to create virtual power plants (VPPs) that deliver grid flexibility and reliability. EnergyHub helps 80+ utilities manage over 1.6M DERs and more than 2 GW of flexible capacity with customer-centric programs and cross-DER optimization. To learn more, visit www.energyhub.com.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on X @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.