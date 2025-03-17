PhygitalTwin and AvakinLife Unveil the First-Ever PHYGITAL Competition

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A groundbreaking initiative lets players mirror their physical identity with their digital self to win an exclusive real-world item previously available only to their avatars.

PhygitalTwin and AvakinLife Unveil the First-Ever Virtual and Physical Fashion Competition. Share

PhygitalTwin, a leader in bridging digital and physical fashion, has partnered with AvakinLife to launch the first-ever PHYGITAL jewellery competition. This initiative brings gaming and real-world fashion together, allowing players to own a physical version of their in-game accessories.

The competition invited AvakinLife’s gaming community to share a selfie alongside their avatar, tagging both AvakinLife and PhygitalTwin for a chance to win a physical LuxeRealm jewellery piece newly introduced in the game.

The response was overwhelming, with hundreds of fans eagerly participating to win an exclusive Avakin Charm Bracelet or Necklace. This marks AvakinLife’s first step into physical fashion, enabling players to bring their digital style into reality.

AvakinLife boasts 1.5 million active users monthly, providing a space for self-expression and connection. Halli Bjornsson, founder of AvakinLife, emphasised the importance of the collaboration:

“The LuxeRealm collection features a charm bracelet and necklace, the first physical rewards for Avakin players. AvakinLife continues to be a leader in digital self-expression, with an engaged community that thrives on interactive experiences and social gaming. PhygitalTwin played a crucial role in bringing this competition to life through its digital-to-physical marketplace, e-commerce solutions, and global distribution network,” says Bjornsson.

“Gaming is the perfect testbed for new products,” says Louise Laing, Founder of PhygitalTwin. “This competition showcases how digital and physical realities seamlessly coexist. Seeing the community’s creativity has been inspiring—it proves that gaming and real life are no longer separate, but connected.”

By executing this PHYGITAL competition, PhygitalTwin and Avakin demonstrate its ability to link digital creativity with tangible products, setting a new standard for collaborations in gaming and fashion.

About PhygitalTwin

PhygitalTwin is more than just a business; it is a revolution because it automates, reduces waste, streamlines digital to skin and physical fashion, reduces costs, and increases revenues for all stakeholders supported by e-commerce and global distribution.

About AvakinLife

AvakinLife is a vibrant virtual world where 1.5 million players express themselves, connect, and build their digital identities. With a focus on social gaming and digital fashion, AvakinLife fosters creativity through personalized avatars, stylish outfits, and immersive experiences.