The Appraisal Foundation Announces McKissock as Host of Foundation Asynchronous Courses

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Appraisal Foundation today announced that McKissock, LLC, a leading provider of real estate appraisal education, has been awarded the contract to be the exclusive host of The Appraisal Foundation’s asynchronous continuing and qualification education courses. These courses cover the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP), Yellow Book, and other essential valuation topics. This new contract extends a longstanding partnership between The Foundation and McKissock Learning that has served hundreds of thousands of real estate appraisers throughout their career journeys.

As demand for qualified appraisers grows, access to high-quality, flexible education is more important than ever. This renewed partnership ensures that professionals can continue to rely on McKissock’s expertise to meet evolving industry standards. Following a rigorous RFP process, McKissock emerged as the top provider, surpassing six competitors. Their extensive market reach and proven ability to deliver engaging, high-quality coursework set them apart.

"McKissock’s commitment to developing innovative new courses that engage appraisers and promote excellence across the profession aligns perfectly with our mission to promote public trust," said Kelly Davids, President of The Appraisal Foundation. "I congratulate them on receiving this award after a highly competitive proposal process, and our team is eager to collaborate with McKissock to bring the Foundation’s courses to life."

"McKissock has been a trusted partner in real property valuation education for decades, and we’re excited to continue our collaboration with The Appraisal Foundation," said Michael Schenk, General Manager at McKissock Learning. "As a leader in appraisal education, we’re proud to support the Foundation’s mission and advance excellence in the profession. Our team looks forward to offering next-level USPAP courses that enhance engagement, accountability, and real-world application—ensuring appraisers are well-prepared for success."

The contract extends The Appraisal Foundation’s partnership with McKissock through December 31, 2029, with an option for a two-year extension. Details on new course updates and availability will be announced soon. For the latest information, please visit www.McKissock.com.

About The Appraisal Foundation

The Appraisal Foundation is the nation’s foremost authority on the valuation profession. The organization sets the Congressionally-authorized standards and qualifications for real estate appraisers and provides voluntary guidance on recognized valuation methods and techniques for all valuation professionals. This work advances the profession by ensuring appraisals are independent, consistent, and objective. More information on The Appraisal Foundation is available at www.appraisalfoundation.org.

About McKissock

For over 30 years, McKissock Learning has been the leading provider of real estate appraisal education, delivering top-tier training to valuation professionals nationwide. As the premier appraisal education provider in the U.S., McKissock is powered by a passionate team with decades of experience in both education and professional appraisal. Part of Colibri Group, McKissock is committed to equipping the next generation of appraisers with high-quality, accessible education that fosters their success and career growth. For more information, please visit www.McKissock.com.