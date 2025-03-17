Orion Group Partners with Leading Plumbing Service Provider, Agentis Plumbing

BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial and industrial field services company, announced today that it has partnered with Agentis Plumbing (“Agentis”), a leading plumbing business serving customers throughout the Northeast. Orion builds national providers by partnering with exceptional businesses and supplying the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth. Agentis joins Orion’s growing network of market-leading mechanical service businesses, Astra Service Partners (“Astra”).

With decades of experience serving customers throughout Pennsylvania, Agentis provides a wide range of plumbing solutions, from emergency repairs to drain cleaning to installations. Agentis’ team of expert technicians is committed to excellence and takes pride in their role as a top trusted plumbing service provider for the Lehigh Valley community.

“Agentis Plumbing has built a strong legacy of delivering high-quality service and staying committed to our employees, customers, and the community in the Lehigh Valley,” said Nate Agentis, former owner of Agentis. “We are excited to partner with Orion, which will help us expand our legacy, introduce new services like HVAC, and reach new territories beyond the Lehigh Valley.”

“Plumbing service is a key part of The Tustin Group’s strategic growth initiative,” said Steve Fluck, Astra Company President. “We’re fortunate to have a partner like Agentis that brings the talent, knowledge, and experience to help us expedite our goal. Together we will accomplish great things!”

About Orion Services Group

Orion is a commercial and industrial field services company that invests in and grows market-leading businesses. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.

About Astra Service Partners

Astra is a network of premium mechanical service providers dedicated to growing and empowering powerful businesses. By attracting top talent in the industry, Astra fuels the growth and operational excellence of its partner companies, enabling business owners to take their teams to new heights. For more information, please visit astraservicepartners.com.

About Agentis Plumbing

Agentis is a leading commercial plumbing provider based in Bethlehem, PA. Agentis takes pride in delivering the best quality service possible to customers throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. For more information, please visit agentisplumbing.com.