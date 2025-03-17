Series Entertainment Accelerates Game Development by 90% with Google Cloud's AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Series Entertainment, a fast-growing startup dedicated to making great games with the power of AI, today announced its collaboration with Google Cloud, leveraging its cutting-edge AI technology and scalable infrastructure to dramatically accelerate the creation of immersive, high-quality video games, reducing game development cycles by an estimated 90%.

In today's competitive landscape, game developers face increasing pressure to deliver high-quality, immersive experiences at an accelerated pace. Traditional content creation workflows often struggle to keep up with the demand for dynamic and engaging gameplay. Series Entertainment is addressing these challenges by using Google Cloud's modern AI infrastructure to streamline content creation at scale, enabling their teams to develop games faster than traditional workflows and provide gameplay experience never seen before.

Series Entertainment’s “Inference at Scale” platform is built with Google Cloud’s AI and modern, scalable infrastructure, delivering the following benefits:

Vertex AI , Google Cloud’s unified AI development platform, accelerates content creation and model evaluation with generative AI pipelines and rapid large language model (LLM) testing.

, Google Cloud’s unified AI development platform, accelerates content creation and model evaluation with generative AI pipelines and rapid large language model (LLM) testing. Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) powers real-time AI inference for dynamic gameplay and scales to meet increasing feature demands.

powers real-time AI inference for dynamic gameplay and scales to meet increasing feature demands. Vision API , including Google’s Imagen 3 and Veo 2 models, enhances art workflows with AI-generated concept art and consistent video assets.

, including Google’s Imagen 3 and Veo 2 models, enhances art workflows with AI-generated concept art and consistent video assets. Compute Engine manages large-scale AI workloads, while Cloud Storage and Networking ensure efficient asset management and delivery.

By using these technologies, Series Entertainment is driving a 90% acceleration in content creation, dramatically shortening development cycles and freeing up creative teams to spend more time on rich narrative development, refined gameplay features, and deeper world-building. In addition, real-time, AI-driven non-player characters (NPCs) and accelerated art generation enhance player engagement and visual consistency, resulting in more immersive gameplay. For instance, environment artists can spin up new area concepts in a matter of hours, quickly integrating player feedback into live game updates, ensuring each location feels fresh, responsive, and more engaging for our audience. And finally, Google Cloud’s scalable AI infrastructure enables rapid prototyping, efficient model training, and smooth game asset delivery.

This enhanced efficiency has already contributed to the successful launch of a new game this week, with three more releases planned in the coming months. Notably, AI-generated dialogue has been integrated into certain branching story arcs within the popular “Choices” series, showcasing the practical application of this technology.

"By seamlessly integrating Google Cloud’s AI and infrastructure with our proprietary toolchain, we are achieving unprecedented levels of real-time AI capability,” said Josh English, chief technology officer, Series Entertainment. “This integration not only streamlines developer workflows, empowering our teams to innovate more efficiently, but also delivers deeply immersive player experiences through dynamic, AI-driven non-playable characters that react and evolve within the game environment."

“Series Entertainment’s innovative use of AI demonstrates the transformative potential of Google Cloud’s AI technology for both game development and new gameplay experiences,” said Jack Buser, global director for Games, Google Cloud. “By leveraging Google Cloud’s AI solutions, they are not only accelerating their development cycles but also creating deeply engaging experiences for players.”

Series Entertainment is drawing on the proven success of Pixelberry's narrative interactive fiction, including the popular Choices series, to anchor new AI-driven game experiences. The company is also aligning its strategy with robust analytics and continuous live-ops to ensure every new game or feature benefits from an active and engaged audience.

About Series Entertainment

Series Entertainment is dedicated to making great games, powered by AI. Founded by former Kongregate and Snap executive Pany Haritatos, the team is on a mission to set the standard for game development processes using its AI-native platform. To learn more about Series, please visit series.inc, and follow us on LinkedIn.