ICBA Payments and Mastercard Partner to Upgrade Customer Payment Experiences for Community Banks

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICBA Payments, the payments subsidiary of the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA), announced today its new partnership with Mastercard to offer upgraded and enhanced card and payment services for 1,400 community banks. The strategic alliance with Mastercard will help community bankers bolster and modernize their card programs through new innovative features, providing an enhanced customer experience.

“Today, we’re not only upgrading payments but also investing in the future of our local communities,” ICBA Payments CEO Jacob Eisen said. “By partnering with Mastercard, we’re equipping our member banks with innovative, secure, and cost-effective solutions that empower them to support and grow the neighborhoods they serve. Together, we are paving the way for stronger local economies and enduring customer relationships.”

A proven industry leader, Mastercard will manage all cardholder communication and marketing through the transition. Through Mastercard’s partnership, Mastercard will deliver custom-curated joint marketing assets to help improve cardholder activity for ICBA Payments’ member banks. As part of its agreement, ICBA Payments will upgrade its sponsored card programs to Mastercard at no cost and will feature contactless plastics, tokenization to digital wallets, and industry standard 8-digit BINs and business BIN optimization.

“At Mastercard, we believe that the heart of economic progress lies in the strength of local communities," said Marie Elizabeth Aloisi, executive vice president, US Market Development, Mastercard. “This is where we share likeminded values with ICBA Payments, working to bring more people and businesses into the digital economy. Together, we are enabling community banks to drive financial empowerment, foster local growth, and create a more connected and resilient future for every community they serve.”

Powering the potential of ICBA members through payments-related innovation, education and advocacy, ICBA Payments helps community banks of all sizes navigate their payment needs to compete and thrive. Collectively, ICBA Payments client banks represent over $43 billion in credit and debit sales, $918 million in outstandings, with 10 million cards issued, ranking them as the 10th largest debit card issuer and 29th largest credit card issuer in the United States.

To learn more about the new partnership, visit the ICBA Payments website.

About ICBA Payments

ICBA Payments, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA), has been managing payments solutions for the nation's community banks since 1985. We help power the potential of ICBA members through payments-related innovation and education to help community banks navigate the payments ecosystem and select suitable offerings at favorable pricing—helping community banks compete and thrive. For more information, visit icbapayments.com.