Backblaze and CHESA Double Down on Enabling Creativity for Media and Entertainment Workflows

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers, today announced they are doubling down on their relationship with CHESA to elevate creative workflows with a joint go-to-market partnership.

Backblaze and CHESA empower media and entertainment (M&E) professionals by pairing Backblaze’s scalable, cost-effective cloud storage with CHESA’s world-class expertise in media workflow design.

"This partnership with CHESA underscores our shared commitment to delivering transformative solutions for the media and entertainment industry," said Graeme Steakley, Director of Channel Sales at Backblaze. "By combining CHESA’s unparalleled expertise in workflow design with Backblaze’s scalable and cost-effective cloud storage, we’re equipping creative professionals with the tools they need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape."

This alliance equips M&E professionals to:

Collaborate anywhere by breaking down geographical barriers and connecting creative teams worldwide, leveraging Backblaze’s cloud infrastructure and CHESA’s workflow design.

Work smarter by integrating best-in-class tools to streamline workflows and eliminate inefficiencies.

Secure their future by protecting their content with solutions designed for durability, reliability, and scalability.

CHESA and Backblaze unleash creative potential through collaboration by partnering with leaders in the M&E space, like LucidLink, iconik, and many others to offer a unified ecosystem that caters to every stage of the creative process.

From revolutionizing remote collaboration with LucidLink’s real-time cloud file access to optimizing media asset management with iconik’s cloud-native platform, CHESA delivers unmatched design and implementation expertise, while Backblaze provides the scalable, cost-effective cloud storage that powers every stage of the media workflows.

"Our partnership with Backblaze is about more than just technology—it’s about rethinking what’s possible in media workflows," said Lance Hukill, Chief Commercial Officer at CHESA. "Together, we’re providing a future-ready ecosystem that enables creative teams to focus on what they do best: telling stories and creating incredible content."

Experience the future of media workflows firsthand. Join Backblaze and CHESA at the NAB Show in Las Vegas to explore cutting-edge tools, connect with industry leaders, and discover how to elevate your creative process.

About Backblaze

Backblaze is the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers. We deliver high-performance, secure cloud object storage that customers use to develop applications, manage media, secure backups, build AI workflows, protect from ransomware, and more. Backblaze helps businesses break free from the walled gardens that traditional providers lock customers into, enabling them to use their data in open cloud workflows with the providers they prefer at a fraction of the cost. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) was founded in 2007 and serves over 500,000 customers in 175 countries around the world. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

About CHESA

CHESA offers an engaged and embedded approach to analyzing, engineering, implementing, and maintaining highly advanced media technology systems, specializing in M&E workflow solutions. From production and creation to distribution and preservation, CHESA’s decades of expertise empower clients to achieve their business objectives. The company partners with leading studios, broadcasters, creative agencies, and global brands to deliver customized solutions that meet the evolving needs of media-driven organizations. For more information, please go to www.chesa.com.