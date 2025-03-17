Engine No. 1 and Crusoe Partner to Launch Powered Data Center Infrastructure Joint Venture

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engine No. 1 and Crusoe today announced a new joint venture that will provide powered data center real estate solutions to the artificial intelligence community and accelerate time to market. The venture will be jointly owned by Engine No. 1 and Crusoe and will pursue the development of large scale, data center campuses to facilitate the buildout of artificial intelligence compute capabilities in the United States. The company will benefit from the power partnership Engine No. 1 announced at the end of January, which is expected to deliver 4.5 gigawatts (GW) of power.

Crusoe is the world’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider that specializes in designing, building and operating purpose-built data centers, including a 998,000 square foot AI data center at the Lancium Clean Campus in Abilene, Texas. Engine No. 1, an investment firm focused on powering the reindustrialization of the United States, is partnering with energy providers and infrastructure companies to build and manage co-located data centers and power plants. Together, the companies share a pragmatic approach to how to meet the energy requirements of large scale AI data centers in a sustainable manner. Plans for these data centers include the use of post combustion carbon capture systems.

Chris James, founder and chief investment officer of Engine No. 1, said: “This strategic partnership leverages Crusoe’s strength in developing purpose-built data centers with Engine No. 1’s focus on providing power to sites that support the AI-led industrialization of the U.S. Speed-to-market is the most critical aspect of powering AI development in the United States, and the combined expertise of our two firms ensures that we’ll be able to deliver that for customers.”

Chase Lochmiller, CEO and co-founder of Crusoe, said: “Crusoe and Engine No. 1 share a commitment to powering innovation and driving the reindustrialization of the United States. Our accelerated development of AI data centers at scale will drive our country's economic growth, fuel advancements across every industry, and generate of thousands of high-quality manufacturing and construction jobs.”

About Engine No. 1

Engine No. 1 is an investment firm that builds and invests in companies that are powering innovation and driving the reindustrialization of the United States. For more information, please visit: www.engine1.com

About Crusoe

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. Crusoe provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure by harnessing large-scale clean energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and empowering builders to reach their AI potential. Crusoe is empowering the AI revolution.