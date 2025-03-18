Fubo to Stream Texas Rangers Baseball Through New Carriage, Sponsorship Agreement With Rangers Sports Network

NEW YORK & ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) and Rangers Sports Network announced today an agreement that will bring the Texas Rangers’ broadcast network to the sports-first live TV streaming platform. Additionally, Fubo, the streaming leader in Major League Baseball coverage, has been named a Proud Partner of the Texas Rangers.

Starting today, Fubo will stream Rangers Sports Network’s coverage of every available Texas Rangers game, including pre- and postgame shows, to subscribers of its English-language paid channel plans in the Rangers Sports Network footprint across Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma. Additionally, Fubo will launch Rangers Sports Network as a standalone subscription that can also be added to the Fubo Free plan or Latino plan in those markets.

As a Proud Partner of the Texas Rangers, Fubo will launch branding at Globe Life Field, including behind home plate, and fan engagement opportunities with the team such as sweepstakes.

The addition of Rangers Sports Network further solidifies Fubo’s position as the home for local sports. Fubo’s leading sports offering includes more than 55,000 live sporting events annually, with many streaming in 4K, and over 35 regional sports networks in its base package at the lowest cost compared to other streaming options. Fubo is also the streaming leader in Major League Baseball coverage carrying MLB.TV, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, regional sports and broadcast networks, local broadcast networks and national sports networks ESPN and FS1. In addition to its leading sports coverage, Fubo also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

“As the streaming leader in Major League Baseball coverage, we cannot be more thrilled to add Rangers Sports Network to Fubo,” said Todd Mathers, executive vice president, content strategy & acquisition, Fubo. “Our robust carriage and sponsorship agreement means Fubo subscribers can watch Texas Rangers baseball all season long while engaging with the team through multiple fan opportunities.”

“Since the launch of Rangers Sports Network was announced in January, we have continued to work on additional agreements to provide options to watch our games," said Neil Leibman, chairman, Rangers Sports Media and Entertainment Company. "Fubo's carriage of RSN gives fans another tremendous avenue to watch Rangers baseball this season. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Fubo and hope that fans will take advantage of this new opportunity."

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 400 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every English-language Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2024). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. It was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming and MultiView, which it did years ahead of its peers, as well as Instant Headlines, a first-of-its-kind AI feature that generates contextual news topics as they are reported live on air.

Learn more at https://fubo.tv

About Rangers Sports Network

Rangers Sports Network (RSN) is a company formed as the exclusive local television home of the Texas Rangers, overseeing production and distribution of the game broadcasts. Rangers Sports Network is available within the Rangers TV territory through select broadcast television, cable, satellite, and digital streaming platforms. RSN encompasses all aspects of game production, including the selection of on-air talent, camera and audio resources, direction of broadcast technical aspects, and behind-the-scenes staffing. RSN's production capabilities will also be utilized in content creation for in-game elements and other potential placement. For more information on availability in your area, visit rangers.com/tunein.

Fubo Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of FuboTV Inc. (“Fubo”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our business strategy and plans, our offerings, partnerships, carriage agreements and channel programming, competitive positioning and live sporting events. The words “could,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “potential,” “believe” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that Fubo makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to the following: our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; risks related to our access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund our financial operations and support our planned business growth; our revenue and gross profit are subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to effectively manage our growth; risks related to our pending business combination with Hulu + Live TV; the long-term nature of our content commitments; our ability to renew our long-term content contracts on sufficiently favorable terms; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; obligations imposed on us through our agreements with certain distribution partners; we may not be able to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to preparing and forecasting our financial results; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Fubo’s views as of the date of this press release. Fubo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Fubo’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.