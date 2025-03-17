TA Announces Strategic Investment in Nous Infosystems to Support Continued Growth and Innovation

BOSTON & EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TA Associates (“TA”), a leading global private equity firm, today announced the completion of a strategic growth investment in Nous Infosystems (“Nous” or “the Company”), a global provider of AI-powered product and data engineering solutions to help drive digital transformation for its customers. This partnership will enable Nous to leverage TA’s global network, strategic resources, and extensive expertise in the digital IT sector to enhance its capabilities, expand into new verticals, and further scale its service offerings.

Founded in 1996, Nous offers a comprehensive service portfolio - from strategic consulting to execution - enabling customers by providing end-to-end digital transformation solutions across multiple industry verticals with a strong presence in banking, financial services and insurance (“BFSI”). Nous specializes in building mission-critical customer-facing applications, AI and automation, cloud transformation, data & analytics, digital experience solutions, software testing, infrastructure management, and application management services.

Ajith Pillai, Founder and Chairman of Nous Infosystems said, “Nous stands at the forefront of digital innovation, leveraging emerging technologies to support our customers as they enhance business operations and customer experiences. TA’s investment is a strong validation of Nous’ positive momentum and will help accelerate the next phase of growth.” Anurag Chauhan, CEO of Nous Infosystems stated, “Our recent customer testimonials and analyst recognitions stand as a validation of our technical expertise and the transformative impact we are making across diverse industries. We are excited to partner with TA to further enhance our capabilities, delivering best-in-class services for our global customers.”

“With an unwavering focus on innovation and client success, Nous has proven to be a highly valuable, collaborative partner for enterprises seeking to accelerate their digital transformation journeys,” said Adi Sharma, Managing Director at TA. “Nous’ strong technical expertise, AI labs, continued investments in IP, and suite of accelerators have particularly impressed us - all of which shorten the development lifecycle for customers. The tech-services industry is poised for disruption, and we believe deeply technical, domain-centric engineering companies like Nous are well positioned to grow faster than the overall market.”

“We have followed Nous for several years and have seen the business grow significantly during this period. What truly stands out are their longstanding, deeply integrated relationships with a high-quality customer base, which includes large enterprises, and a strong BFSI domain centricity,” said Dhiraj Poddar, Managing Director at TA. “As longstanding investors in the digital IT and business services sectors, we see great potential for Nous’ continued expansion, both organically and through strategic M&A. We look forward to partnering with Nous to unlock the Company’s next chapter of growth.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Nous Infosystems

Nous Infosystems is a leading AI-powered digital solutions and product engineering provider, enabling global enterprises and ISVs to harness the power of technology. Through an innovative portfolio of services and next-gen technology solutions, we help organizations transform their business models, operations, and experiences to drive growth. Nous follows a global delivery model through its strategically located delivery centers in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, Serbia, and India. Nous is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and recognized among India’s Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in IT and IT-BPM, reflecting a corporate culture dedicated to creating a positive and rewarding work environment. More information about Nous Infosystems can be found at www.nousinfo.com.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries - technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and businesses services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.