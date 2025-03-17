Razer and World Team Up to Combat Third Party Bots in Online Games in the Age of AI Gaming

IRVINE, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a world where AI-driven gaming is becoming the new normal, safeguarding the human experience in digital play is more crucial than ever. Today, Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, and World, the pioneering open protocol committed to advancing every human, announced a partnership that puts human gamers at the center of the AI gaming revolution.

The new ‘Razer ID verified by World ID’ is a cutting-edge, secure, single sign-on (SSO) proof of human technology that will verify real human gamers for Razer ID. Designed to create a safer, more authentic, and immersive environment for gamers worldwide, this will help show that there is a real person behind every Razer ID account for enhanced trust and security in the digital space. Razer ID is Razer’s unified SSO to log into all Razer services and software within the Razer ecosystem, which includes a game booster, unified cloud-based hardware configuration tool for full customizations, game payment services and a rewards program. Fair play starts with real players, and Razer ID’s ability to integrate into games to enable “human-only” gameplay modes is key to fostering fair competition and a more trusted gaming environment.

‘Razer ID verified by World ID’ offers significant benefits to game developers as well. Game developers now have a tool to build dynamic spaces where real players—not bots—dominate the digital landscape. This solution can help developers introduce advanced anti-bot measures, strengthen in-game harassment prevention through human verification, and streamline player authentication for seamless logins.

Designed specifically for the gaming industry, the new SSO will see its first integration in TOKYO BEAST, a game set in the futuristic city of Tokyo in the year 2124, in which humans coexist with advanced autonomous androids. The title features a highly strategic battle system, merging prediction-based elements with conventional gameplay to create an unprecedented competitive entertainment experience. A human-verified account is crucial for TOKYO BEAST as it underscores the project’s authenticity and protects players from bots, scams, and misinformation, particularly as the game allows players to collect unique NFTs and experience a dynamic fusion of digital ownership with immersive gameplay. Players will also have the ability to make in-game purchases through Razer Gold, a full suite game payment service combining e-wallet, webshop, gift cards and payment aggregation that enables seamless transactions for digital goods and in-game content worldwide.

“As AI continues to reshape the gaming world, we want to empower gamers and game developers with the tools they need to navigate this transformation safely and confidently,” said Wei-Pin Choo, Chief Corporate Officer of Razer. “Growing a verified community is key to fair play. To foster fair competition, developers must be able to build trusted, human-only game experiences that keep AI bots out. By teaming up with World, we’re ensuring that real players are the heart of every experience, keeping gaming fair, immersive, and designed for humans.”

Co-founded by Sam Altman and Alex Blania, World offers a revolutionary digital proof of human technology, World ID, that anonymously confirms a person’s uniqueness while ensuring their privacy. Unlike traditional verification systems, World ID only knows that an individual is a unique human—not who they are—preserving an individual’s anonymity while enhancing trust in an increasingly AI-driven online world.

"World ID enables gamers to distinguish between authentic human interactions and AI-generated content, all while safeguarding their privacy,” said Tiago Sada, Chief Product Officer at Tools for Humanity, a key contributor to World. “This partnership marks a major step toward building a more secure, trustworthy gaming ecosystem, starting with Razer’s deep familiarity with the needs of the gamers and expansive global community.”

AI bots changing the gaming experience for players

According to a new third party survey1 of gamers, AI and bots are changing the gaming experience for players, with 59% of gamers reporting that they regularly encounter unauthorized, third-party bots in games. About 7 out of 10 gamers say such bots are “ruining” multiplayer competition (71%) and making it less fun to play certain games (74%). Almost 1 in 5 gamers (18%) have stopped playing a game entirely in response to bots. Across generational demographics, gamers agree on the importance of proving one’s humanity online (77%).

Nearly 3 in 5 gamers say it is important to distinguish whether they are competing against a bot or a human. A majority of gamers–including 75% of gamers who play more than 10 hours per week–prefer that online gaming platforms use biometric technology to verify if a player is human.

‘Razer ID verified by World ID’ offers gamers and game developers a timely solution to these problems. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, Razer and World are committed to leading the way with innovative solutions that put human players first—safeguarding their experience, fostering fair play, and delivering more value to both gamers and developers alike.

Availability

At launch, gamers can use their Razer ID to get to World App. In World App, gamers will need to create a World ID account to verify as human.

‘Razer ID verified by World ID’ is available in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Germany, Guatemala, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and the United States.

For more information, visit https://rzr.to/worldid.

About World

World Network aims to be the world’s largest and most inclusive financial public utility and identity system, accessible to all. World was originally conceived by Sam Altman, Alex Blania, and Max Novendstern. World protocol is designed to empower individuals and organizations worldwide with the necessary tools to participate in the digital economy and advance human progress. Learn more about World at www.world.org, on X, Discord, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Tools for Humanity

Tools for Humanity (TFH) is a global technology company established to accelerate the transition towards a more just economic system. It led the initial development of World Network and operates the World App, but it has no other affiliation with and is governed entirely independently of World Foundation. Over time, TFH will continue to develop important tools supporting World Network and beyond. Tools for Humanity Corporation is a Delaware (U.S.) corporation headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit: https://www.toolsforhumanity.com/

About Razer

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand made For Gamers. By Gamers™. The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, Razer has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software suite, which consists of Razer Chroma RGB, Razer Synapse and more, boasts over 250 million users, offering customization, lighting effects and optimization.

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z, through Razer Gold, one of the world’s largest game payment services to over 68,000 games and Razer Silver, the accompanying rewards program.

Razer is committed towards a sustainable future and is taking responsibility through its #GoGreenWithRazer movement – a 10-year roadmap that aims to minimize environmental impact through various initiatives.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine, California and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai, and 19 offices worldwide. Razer will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025 with a slew of brand activations. Find out more here at rzr.to/20anni.

1Third party survey conducted by Echelon Insights and commissioned by Tools for Humanity.