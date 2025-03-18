Chemours and Energy Fuels Forming Strategic Alliance to Create a Domestic Supply Chain of Critical Minerals for the United States

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), today announced they are forming a strategic alliance to expand the companies’ existing relationship to enhance U.S. domestic rare earth and critical mineral supply chains to meet increasing demand.

The alliance will capitalize on the complementary geographic and operational synergies of both organizations. Energy Fuels, a leading U.S. producer of rare earth elements, is currently developing new heavy mineral sands projects in Madagascar, Brazil, and Australia, expected to produce world-scale quantities of rare earth, titanium ilmenite and zircon minerals in the coming years. Chemours mines and separates heavy mineral sands from its mines in Florida and Georgia.

“Chemours is proud to play a role in strengthening U.S. critical and rare earth mineral supply. This is a transformative time in our industry, and we are fortunate to have found a likeminded U.S. partner in Energy Fuels for this important work,” said Damián Gumpel, President of Chemours Titanium Technologies.

“Energy Fuels and Chemours each have unique, complementary capabilities, which can be deployed to solve many of America’s critical mineral supply chain challenges in rare earth elements, titanium and zirconium. Energy Fuels and Chemours have collaborated successfully over the past four years, and we look forward to expanding our relationship in this key area,” said Mark Chalmers, President and CEO of Energy Fuels.

Rich Nolan, President and CEO of the National Mining Association applauded the news saying, “Today’s announcement is a prime example of the mining industry’s desire to help drive the reshoring of our mineral supply chains and ramp up domestic production to meet the massive mineral demands of modern society. Secure supply chains begin at home—where we do things in accordance with the world’s highest environmental, labor and safety standards.”

Chairman Mike Lee (R-UT) shared, "America’s economic and national security depends on a strong, domestic supply chain for critical minerals. This agreement is a major step toward securing that supply, ensuring that rare earth elements, titanium, and zirconium are sourced and processed here at home. By combining their strengths, these two companies are reinforcing America’s industrial base and reducing our reliance on foreign adversaries for materials essential to energy, defense, and advanced manufacturing."

“The United States cannot rely on our adversaries for the natural resources essential to our economy and national security. We should be leading the way in producing critical minerals—after all, we do it better and cleaner than anywhere else,” said Senator John Curtis (R-UT). “I applaud Energy Fuels and Chemours on their strategic alliance to strengthen America’s domestic critical mineral supply chain. This partnership will directly support the White Mesa Mill in Utah—strengthening our economy and reinforcing Utah’s role in national security.”

“For the United States to remain competitive, it’s important to bolster domestic supply chains of critical minerals, as well as onshoring minerals from around the globe to be processed and utilized here,” said Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL). “I’m grateful to Chemours and their partners for working together to continue developing the most advanced critical mineral supply in the U.S.”

