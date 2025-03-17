HITRUST Secures Growth Investment from Brighton Park to Accelerate Innovation in Cybersecurity and Information Risk Assurance

NEW YORK & FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brighton Park Capital (“Brighton Park”), an investment firm focused on entrepreneur-led, growth-stage companies in software and healthcare, today announced a growth investment in HITRUST, the leader in information security assurance for risk management and compliance.

This investment will support HITRUST's continued expansion and innovation in cybersecurity and information risk assurance amid growing global concerns about cyber threats and regulatory compliance. HITRUST will continue to be led by CEO Daniel Nutkis, and the organization’s mission and strategy remain the same. The investment will support HITRUST’s continued expansion internationally, into new verticals and product areas.

Founded in 2007 by Mr. Nutkis, HITRUST has established itself as a trusted leader in the development of comprehensive, innovative solutions that enable organizations to more effectively manage information risk, including cybersecurity, as well as third party and AI risks for organizations across any industry and risk profile.

The investment will fuel continued investment in HITRUST’s core assurance offerings – which have significant growth opportunity as the only proven assurance program that consistently mitigates information and cyber risk. The investment will also be used to bolster its newer, market-leading innovations in continuous assurance through its cyber threat-adaptive engine, third-party risk management through its Assessment Xchange and ServiceNow integration, and its industry leading AI Risk Management and Security Assessments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brighton Park Capital as a strategic partner," said Mr. Nutkis. "Their investment and industry expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients and the broader cybersecurity landscape. Together, we will drive forward our mission to provide comprehensive, certifiable cybersecurity frameworks that set the industry standard."

"The threat-landscape is rapidly evolving, and organizations and their key stakeholders are looking for assurance of rigorous cyber controls that adapt to these changes,” said Tim Drager, Partner at Brighton Park. “HITRUST is a uniquely credible, neutral standards-setter in cybersecurity – a position earned through rigorous controls, proven effectiveness, and a commitment to continuous improvement far ahead of other standards.”

Kevin Magan, Partner at Brighton Park, added, “We have deep conviction in the company’s mission and strategy. We look forward to partnering with Dan and his team to support the company’s next phase of growth, expanding its best-in-class frameworks and technologies into new verticals and geographies, while preserving the integrity and trust that makes HITRUST exceptional.”

HITRUST was advised by Harris Williams and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, and Brighton Park was advised by Paul Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

About HITRUST

HITRUST, the leader in cybersecurity assurance used in risk management and compliance, offers certification programs for the application and validation of security, privacy, and AI controls. Informed by over 50 standards and frameworks, the company's threat-adaptive approach delivers the most relevant and reliable solutions, including multiple selectable and traversable assessments and certifications, an ecosystem of over 100 independent assessment firms, centralized quality reviews, reporting and certification, and a powerful SaaS platform enabling its program and process. For over 17 years, HITRUST has led the assurance industry and today is widely recognized as the most trusted solution to establish, maintain, and demonstrate security capabilities for risk management and compliance.

About Brighton Park Capital

Brighton Park Capital is a New York-based investment firm focused on entrepreneur-led, growth-stage software, healthcare and tech-enabled services companies. The firm invests in companies that provide highly innovative solutions in partnership with great management teams. Brighton Park brings purpose-built, value-add capabilities that match the unique requirements of each of its companies. For more information about Brighton Park Capital, please visit www.bpc.com.