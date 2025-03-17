Pico Rivera and Upwards to Boost Childcare Availability

PICO RIVERA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Pico Rivera is leading the way as the first in Los Angeles County to invest in local childcare providers through a new partnership with Upwards, a national childcare network. Upwards’ Boost program will provide no-cost business and technical support to 14 local childcare micro-enterprises, helping them strengthen their operations, expand capacity, and create more childcare opportunities for families.

With a presence in nearly 20 municipalities nationwide, Boost is designed to help childcare providers grow their businesses while improving access to high-quality care. Over the course of 12 months, participating providers will receive:

Automated Operations & Business Tools – Providers gain access to Upwards’ daycare management platform, which streamlines administrative tasks like tuition processing, attendance tracking, and subsidy reimbursements. On average, providers save 20 hours per week—time they can reinvest in delivering high-quality care.

– Providers gain access to Upwards’ daycare management platform, which streamlines administrative tasks like tuition processing, attendance tracking, and subsidy reimbursements. On average, providers save 20 hours per week—time they can reinvest in delivering high-quality care. Enrollment Growth & Family Matching – Upwards’ technology and marketing support help providers fill open spots faster, while families gain easier access to local childcare. Parents can connect with caregivers in real time through the Upwards app to schedule tours, manage enrollment, and receive updates on their child’s care. In turn, childcare providers get access to Upwards’ vast network of families searching for childcare providers in Pico Rivera.

– Upwards’ technology and marketing support help providers fill open spots faster, while families gain easier access to local childcare. Parents can connect with caregivers in real time through the Upwards app to schedule tours, manage enrollment, and receive updates on their child’s care. In turn, childcare providers get access to Upwards’ vast network of families searching for childcare providers in Pico Rivera. Personalized Business Coaching – Providers receive one-on-one coaching to support business planning, staffing, licensing expansion, curriculum development, and relationship-building with families.

“Quality childcare is not just essential for working families—it’s critical for local economies to thrive,” said Jessa Santangelo, VP of Business Development and Community Impact at Upwards. “By leveraging the power of technology and Upwards’ unique expertise in the childcare industry, this partnership is making it easier for childcare providers in Pico Rivera to expand their services and for families to access reliable, trusted care that supports their needs.”

Childcare providers in Pico Rivera can sign up for the Boost program and learn more about Upwards at upwards.com/provide-care/boost or contact the team at 323.431.9223.

Through Pico Rivera’s partnership with Upwards, families also get personalized support to find, tour, and enroll in childcare—all in one app.

Since its launch in 2022, Boost has helped stabilize and grow childcare businesses across the country—leading to a 30% increase in provider revenue and a 50% expansion in childcare spots. With 97% of providers remaining open throughout the program year, Upwards continues to drive lasting impact for families, providers, and local economies.

​​About Upwards:

Upwards (formerly WeeCare) is a technology-driven care solutions company with a mission to make care accessible to all families and empower the caregivers who provide it. Upwards brings together families, care providers, employers, and governments to create new care avenues in real-time and utilizes a data-driven approach to enhance the supply and capacity of the care system. Upwards matches families with caregivers equipped to meet their unique needs and connects families with the resources they need to afford care, whether through government subsidies or workplace benefits. To learn more, visit upwards.com.