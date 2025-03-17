BILBAO, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2SITE, a leading company in hydrogen separation technology and hydrogen transportation solutions, has announced its collaboration with SNAM, one of Europe’s key energy infrastructure operators, to develop an innovative project focused on the separation of hydrogen and natural gas mixtures.

H2SITE and SNAM collaborate on an innovative hydrogen and natural gas separation project promoted by ARERA

As part of this initiative, H2SITE has designed a Pd-alloy membrane separator, capable of extracting hydrogen from 2% to 10% concentrations. Once built, this unit will represent the largest installation of its kind, capable of separating hydrogen at low concentrations while achieving high recovery rates.

The Pd-alloy membrane separator allows the recovered hydrogen to be used directly in fuel cells, hydrogen-to-power solutions such as gas turbines and engines, and high-temperature ovens. At the same time, it minimizes the hydrogen content in the remaining natural gas, preventing unwanted alterations in its composition. This is particularly important for industrial consumers whose processes cannot tolerate significant hydrogen concentrations and ensures compliance with local regulations in the gas grid. H2SITE membranes will operate at pressures above 50 bar, an industrial scale proof point relevant for large-scale hydrogen storage applications, such as salt caverns or depleted reservoirs.

H2SITE’s hydrogen separation technology has already been successfully validated with gas distribution grid operators, demonstrating the compatibility of existing distribution infrastructures with the transport of hydrogen-natural gas mixtures. It has also proven the efficient separation of hydrogen from the natural gas stream, enabling both the production of high-purity hydrogen and the removal of hydrogen from natural gas while maintaining to clean streams.

This new project reinforces H2SITE’s strategic collaboration with major infrastructure players like transmission system operators (TSOs), distribution system operators (DSOs), and other stakeholders interested in hydrogen separation. Additionally, and thanks to the support from the Italian Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks, and Environment (ARERA), it strengthens H2SITE’s commercial presence in the Italian market, fostering collaborations and promoting the adoption of innovative technologies for the energy transition.

This initiative marks a significant step towards decarbonizing the energy sector, leveraging existing infrastructure, such as pipelines, and integrating new ones, such as salt caverns etc. to facilitate hydrogen integration as a clean and renewable energy source. Through advanced separation solutions, H2SITE and SNAM are contributing to making hydrogen a key resource for the future of sustainable energy.

About H2SITE

H2SITE, founded in 2020, is a technology company specializing in the on-site production and separation of high-purity hydrogen. The company utilizes exclusive palladium-alloy membrane reactor technology to efficiently convert various feedstocks—including ammonia, methanol, and syngas—into hydrogen. Additionally, H2SITE enables the separation of hydrogen from low-concentration gaseous mixtures for applications such as salt caverns or geologic hydrogen. By decentralizing hydrogen production through innovative ammonia cracking and separation solutions, H2SITE addresses the challenges of cost-effective hydrogen transportation and storage, significantly reducing associated costs and emissions.

About SNAM

SNAM is a leading European operator in gas infrastructure, specialized in Transportation, with a network exceeding 38,000 km across Italy and abroad; in Storage, holding one-sixth of the European Union's entire storage capacity; and in Regasification, where it ranks as the third largest European player, managing (or co-managing) an estimated annual capacity of 28 billion cubic metres, including the Ravenna LNG plant. SNAM's long-term ambition is to develop energy infrastructure for a sustainable future, positioning itself as a multi-molecule operator at both national and European levels. The company prioritizes transformative innovation and all-round sustainability as its key strategic levers, enhancing the role of gas as a transition vector. SNAM is among the top listed Italian companies by market capitalisation and is committed to continuous growth in sustainable finance.

