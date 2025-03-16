-

Deals Reached in Three Education Strikes

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deals that could lead to the end of a province wide strike by education workers were reached today between CUPE locals and the Edmonton Public, Fort McMurray Public and Fort McMurray Catholic school districts.

The settlements, which must still be ratified by CUPE members, would end the strikes at three school districts. About 3,000 CUPE 3550 members have been on strike at Edmonton Public since January 13 and another 1,000 CUPE 2545 and CUPE 2559 members in Fort McMurray have been on strike since mid-November 2024.

The settlements do not apply to the 2,600 support workers on strike in Calgary, Sturgeon, Parkland, Foothills and Black Gold school divisions, however, CUPE Alberta President Rory Gill says those locals will be rushing back to the negotiating table as quickly as possible to try to get a deal.

“I’m in awe of the workers in Edmonton and Fort McMurray who stood their ground, in weather as cold as minus 51 degrees, to win a fair contract,” said Gill. “Their fortitude, their determination, and their solidarity won the day.”

“Education support workers are critical to our school system, and today they finally won the respect they deserve,” said Gill.

Gill said CUPE won’t be releasing finer details of the settlement until members have had a chance to look at it. However, he did confirm that all three deals have wage agreements that are higher than the original wage mandates imposed by the Alberta government, and all three deals were for a period ending in August 2028.

At Fort McMurray Public and Catholic schools, workers will vote on the proposal over a 24-hour period ending on Monday evening. If the proposal is ratified, members will return to work on Wednesday, March 19. There will be no traditional picket lines on Monday or Tuesday.

At Edmonton Public Schools, ratification will occur on Monday or Tuesday, and return to work will happen on Wednesday or Thursday. There will be no traditional picket lines in the meantime.

:clc/cope 491

Contacts

Lou Arab, Communications Representative
780.271.2722 | larab@cupe.ca

Industry:

Canadian Union of Public Employees

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Lou Arab, Communications Representative
780.271.2722 | larab@cupe.ca

More News From Canadian Union of Public Employees

New Contract Negotiations Stalled at The Gathering Place

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Almost a full year into bargaining their first contract, employees at The Gathering Place are moving to conciliation. The Gathering Place is a community health centre serving vulnerable groups in St. John’s, including those needing physical and mental health support, low-income earners or people experiencing homelessness or food insecurity. “We know that the goal of providing exceptional service to The Gathering Place’s clients and the vul...

Liberal Airport Privatization Scheme Should Be Grounded: Canada's Flight Attendants

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE's Airline Division, which represents 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, is pushing back against the Liberal government's proposal for increased privatization of Canadian airports. "Privatizing airports will put good union jobs at risk and increase costs for travellers at the very moment our jobs and services are being threatened by President Trump's mindless aggression against Canada," said Airline Division President Wesley Lesosky. CUPE stands in sol...

Medicine Hat School Support Workers Reject Government Offer

MEDICINE HAT, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Members of CUPE 829 at the Medicine Hat Public Schools have rejected a so called “final offer” from their employer. The vote, conducted by the Alberta Labour Relations Board at the request of the School District, was completed over the last two days. Results (unofficial): Yes: 20.9% No: 79.1% Total votes: 235 (out of 274 eligible). The school district offer was a 3% wage increase per year, over a four year period. This is the provincial government ‘wage m...
Back to Newsroom