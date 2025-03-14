Best's Review Examines How Insurers Compete for Independent Agents’ Business

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the March issue, Best’s Review looks at how insurers are solidifying their relationships with independent agents. The article titled, “Technology, Communication Are Front and Center as Insurers Vie for Independent Agents’ Business,” highlights insurers’ strategies to attract independent agents, including online self-service portals, proximity to agents and clients, as well as incentive programs. Read the article here.

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.

