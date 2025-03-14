Connecticut Children’s and Xerox Partner to Introduce New, Innovative, AI-driven Technologies to Pediatric Healthcare

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Connecticut Children’s and Xerox are reimagining pediatric healthcare with the help of cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Through an expanded partnership with Xerox, the health system is introducing AI-powered solutions to streamline care delivery and elevate patient outcomes.

From enabling emergency department nurses to prepare more effectively for procedures to using predictive analytics to reduce heart-related risks in pediatric cancer patients, AI is already transforming how Connecticut Children’s delivers care to its patients.

“Embracing advanced AI technologies allows us to give our caregivers the most precious resource of all—more time with their patients,” said Bob Duncan, Chief Operating Officer at Connecticut Children’s. “By adopting these innovative tools thoughtfully and strategically, Connecticut Children’s is reimagining pediatric healthcare, ensuring that the children and families of Connecticut and the region have access to a health system that is embracing technological advancements.”

Xerox, a long-standing partner of Connecticut Children’s, is developing AI-driven solutions for three key areas:

Emergency Department Efficiency : AI-enabled recommendations will assist nurses by analyzing data from similar cases to suggest the necessary supplies and medications for common emergency cases and procedures. This technology will save time and ensure resources are even more quickly available to patients, families and physicians.

: AI-enabled recommendations will assist nurses by analyzing data from similar cases to suggest the necessary supplies and medications for common emergency cases and procedures. This technology will save time and ensure resources are even more quickly available to patients, families and physicians. Cardiotoxicity Risk Prediction in Pediatric Oncology : Leveraging Connecticut Children’s research on the link between cardiotoxicity and pediatric cancer treatments, AI tools will allow providers to more quickly identify at-risk patients early and take preventative actions, improving long-term outcomes for young patients.

: Leveraging Connecticut Children’s research on the link between cardiotoxicity and pediatric cancer treatments, AI tools will allow providers to more quickly identify at-risk patients early and take preventative actions, improving long-term outcomes for young patients. Census Forecasting: Connecticut Children’s will now leverage Xerox’s AI-driven predictive analytics to enhance census forecasting, enabling more accurate patient volume predictions, optimized resource allocation, cost efficiency, and improved patient care.

This partnership also includes Xerox becoming the sole print technology provider for Connecticut Children’s new clinical tower, opening late 2025, and expanding its role as a strategic IT services partner.

“Xerox is proud to collaborate with Connecticut Children’s to bring AI-powered solutions to life in ways that transform healthcare,” said Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox. “Our work together not only enhances operational efficiency but also supports better decision-making and patient outcomes. This partnership represents a new frontier in healthcare innovation.”

As Connecticut Children’s continues to advance its vision of transforming children’s health and well-being as one team, its collaboration with Xerox exemplifies how forward-thinking partnerships and technology can create meaningful change.

"By integrating AI into our everyday processes, we’re empowering our teams to work smarter, not harder,” added Duncan. “This milestone is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, compassion, and creating a healthier future for all children.”

