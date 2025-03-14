Excelerate Energy and PV Gas Announce Strategic Partnership for U.S. LNG Supply

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (the “Company” or “Excelerate”), a leading provider of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV Gas), a subsidiary of Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on securing a reliable and stable supply of LNG sourced from the United States as early as 2026.

Through this strategic partnership, Excelerate and PV Gas will collaborate on a plan to secure reliable and stable LNG supply sourced from the United States as early as 2026. Under the agreement, the two parties will also evaluate PV Gas’ LNG supply requirements and define a joint strategic framework through which Excelerate and PV Gas can execute LNG sourcing.

“We are pleased to partner with PV Gas on this significant opportunity,” said Oliver Simpson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Excelerate. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to helping Vietnam meet its growing energy needs while also providing a downstream market for U.S. LNG supply. Together, we look forward to contributing to a sustainable and secure energy future for Vietnam.”

The collaboration between Excelerate and PV Gas showcases a mutual dedication to harnessing both companies’ distinct strengths and resources to provide affordable and dependable energy solutions that meet Vietnam’s increasing energy needs.

ABOUT EXCELERATE ENERGY

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with the objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. The Company offers a full range of services across the LNG value chain. Excelerate has a presence in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Hanoi, Helsinki, London, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.

ABOUT PETROVIETNAM GAS JOINT STOCK CORPORATION

Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV Gas) is a Vietnam-based company engaged in integrated oil and gas operations. The Company is involved in the extraction, refining, distribution, marketing and pipeline transportation of natural gas and gas related products, such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and condensate. It is engaged in the import, export and trading of gas products and supplies and equipment for the gas industry. In addition, the Company and its subsidiaries are involved in support activities for oil and gas operations, including the manufacturing of gas pipelines, gas related structures building, installation, repair and maintenance, gasoline stations operations, as well as warehousing and port operations.