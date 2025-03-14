AECOM named Official Venue Infrastructure Partner for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced that it has been named the Official Venue Infrastructure Partner for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. With an unprecedented scope that includes infrastructure architecture, engineering, planning, program management, and construction management services, AECOM will support the comprehensive delivery of the venue infrastructure program for the Games that will feature 50+ Olympic and Paralympic sports, 800+ events, and over 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

“The Olympic and Paralympic Games unite the world through sport, and we are honored to contribute our expertise to help bring LA28’s vision to life,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Just as athletes push the boundaries of performance in pursuit of excellence, our team brings deep technical expertise and relentless innovation to deliver world-class infrastructure that makes these moments possible. Building on AECOM’s legacy of delivering a better world, we are committed to championing the Olympic & Paralympic Movement and helping to build an unparalleled experience for spectators and participants at the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

AECOM has a proven track record in iconic sports venue and infrastructure delivery, having contributed to the success of past global sporting events, including at London in 2012, Rio in 2016, and Tokyo in 2021. Working closely with LA28 and key stakeholders, AECOM will help deliver LA28’s unique and innovative venue infrastructure program, which relies on temporary venues and temporary overlays on existing permanent venues, to enhance the athlete and spectator experience and facilitate the seamless execution of the LA28 Games.

“Powered by our vision of uplifting LA's state-of-the-art venues, our partnership with AECOM will deliver cutting-edge temporary infrastructure, creating sports experiences unlike the world has ever seen,” said Casey Wasserman, LA28 chairperson and president. “Los Angeles is a thriving center of innovation and culture. We're excited to team up with AECOM to showcase the best of this dynamic city and drive progress within the Olympic and Paralympic Movement.”

As a complex integrator of large-scale programs, AECOM will apply its broad expertise and capabilities to support the delivery of LA28’s temporary infrastructure program at Games venues. AECOM’s role includes the architecture and engineering to deliver LA28 venues, as well as the program management of their delivery, and its AECOM Hunt business overseeing the procurement process, cost estimating, scheduling, and construction management of the required venue infrastructure.

AECOM’s approach to the LA28 Games is driven by a powerful shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, redefining the future of the Games as LA28 sets a new standard for how they are hosted. This partnership builds on AECOM’s decade of dedicated support for LA28 starting with its technical and design support for the LA 2024/LA28 Exploratory Committee. It also provided critical services, including design, cost estimation, and sustainability and energy consulting.

With a combined design and construction portfolio of more than 150 stadiums and arenas, AECOM has long been a trusted partner in delivering world-class sports infrastructure, helping cities and countries transform major events into lasting opportunities. In the Los Angeles area alone, its work has delivered landmark venues that will play a key role in the LA28 Games, including both historical and new state-of-the-art homes of several Los Angeles-based professional sports teams, reinforcing its leadership in global sports infrastructure.

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles’ third time hosting the Olympic Games, previously hosted in 1984 and 1932, and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world’s most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, nonprofit organization, with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2024. Learn more at aecom.com.

