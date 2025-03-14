R1 Launches 'R37': An AI Lab to Transform Healthcare Financial Performance in Exclusive Partnership with Palantir

MURRAY, Utah & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--R1, an industry leader in revenue cycle management (“RCM”) with over 20 years of experience, and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), a leader in artificial intelligence systems, have partnered to launch R37, an advanced AI lab dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare financial performance. By combining R1’s deep category expertise in payer-provider dynamics and proprietary technology capabilities with Palantir’s cutting-edge AI tools, the lab will develop intelligent automation solutions to address the most pressing challenges in healthcare reimbursement at an impressive speed and scale.

Administrative costs now account for more than 40% of U.S. hospital expenses, with over $160 billion spent annually on RCM. As providers face escalating economic pressures and complex payer relationships, AI-native solutions have become a necessity. R37 will drive comprehensive automation in revenue cycle operations, reengineering labor-intensive processes such as coding, billing, and denials management to significantly improve efficiency, accuracy, and cash flow for healthcare organizations.

R1’s extensive reach—serving 94 of the top 100 U.S. health systems—uniquely positions it to transform RCM. R1 has been supporting automated revenue cycle workflows at scale across the largest repository of proprietary RCM structured and unstructured data. The repository includes: 180 million+ annual payer transactions, 550 million annual patient encounters, 20,000 proprietary payment algorithms, and 1.2 billion annual workflow actions. By integrating Palantir’s AI tools and capabilities with R1’s existing technology and domain expertise, R37 can unlock faster, more precise scalable reimbursement outcomes.

“R1 is thrilled to partner with Palantir to bring the transformational power of agentic AI to the revenue cycle through R37,” said Joe Flanagan, CEO of R1. “With our leading experts in reimbursement and history of automation, this lab will further accelerate investments on behalf of providers and create a new revenue cycle that delivers a faster, frictionless, and more transparent financial experience for both providers and patients.”

"R1 brings unmatched ambition to an area of healthcare that desperately needs it,” said Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. “By embedding our engineers directly within R1’s operations, we can rapidly scale intelligent automation and drive measurable impact at speed—ultimately enabling providers to focus on delivering better patient care.”

The lab has been operational for months and has been producing AI-powered agentic applications that are already driving transformational benefits in initial batch testing. R1 expects to deploy comprehensive ‘agentic RCM worker’ solutions to a group of enterprise customers in the second half of 2025.

About R1

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the financial performance and patient experience for health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while driving revenue yield, reducing operating costs, and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: https://www.r1rcm.com.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of a contract and the expected benefits of Palantir’s software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir’s control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir’s platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir’s platforms’ reliability; and customers’ ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.