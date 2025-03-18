Cirion Technologies selects Windstream Wholesale to provide core backbone connectivity in the U.S.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream Wholesale, a leader in advanced network solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Cirion Technologies, providing domestic wavelength services from the Myrtle Beach, S.C., Cable Landing Station (CLS) to Cirion’s core U.S. network nodes. This partnership underscores the robust demand for Windstream's Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON), which offers state-of-the-art connectivity and marks a significant advancement in global network capabilities.

Cirion Technologies provides high-performance and reliable connectivity solutions to more than 5,500 customers, including both Latin American-based and multinational companies. Cirion’s comprehensive suite of services includes co-location, cloud infrastructure, and both terrestrial and subsea fiber network services. This collaboration with Cirion Technologies is a vital component of Windstream Wholesale's Beach Route initiative, which focuses on delivering adaptable lit and dark fiber solutions via diverse connectivity to subsea cables along the East Coast. This strategic route allows international clients to leverage innovative U.S. gateway options, providing flexibility for global network connectivity.

Windstream Wholesale is poised to meet increasing demand for high-capacity lit connections to subsea cables, such as:

Anjana: A 7,121 km fiber-optic cable linking Myrtle Beach to Santander, Spain.

Firmina: A cable connecting Myrtle Beach with countries in South America.

Nuvem: A connection from Myrtle Beach to Bermuda and Portugal.

As an anchor customer, Cirion Technologies is enhancing its network capabilities by securing connectivity from Myrtle Beach to its landing station in Hollywood, Fla. This alliance underscores the strong demand for Windstream's innovative connectivity solutions and highlights Cirion's commitment to better serve its broad customer base.

"This strategic partnership with Cirion Technologies illustrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions that empower our customers with unparalleled options," said Joe Scattareggia, president of Windstream Wholesale. "We are thrilled to provide over six terabits of initial capacity to Cirion and look forward to supporting their network expansion goals with our robust infrastructure."

"The activation of services at the Myrtle Beach CLS represents a significant milestone in our collaboration with Windstream Wholesale," said Federico La Volpe, senior director - Network Architecture and Development at Cirion Technologies. "These linkages from our U.S. locations to the Myrtle Beach site will enhance our network capabilities and support our mission to deliver exceptional service to our customers."

Windstream Wholesale continues to lead the way and build momentum in the marketplace, so stay tuned for future announcements.

To view the complete nationwide Windstream Wholesale network, visit https://www.windstreamwholesale.com/network-map/

About Windstream Wholesale

Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that delivers fast, flexible, and customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers, and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream Wholesale is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Windstream also offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states as well as managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Windstream Wholesale is available at windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) @Windstream and LinkedIn at @Windstream.

About Cirion:

Cirion is a leading digital infrastructure and technology provider, offering a comprehensive suite of colocation, cloud infrastructure, and terrestrial and subsea fiber network services. Cirion serves over 5,500 Latin America-based and multinational customers, including enterprises, government agencies, cloud service providers, wireline and wireless carriers, ISPs, and other leading businesses. The Company owns and operates a facilities-based network and data center portfolio, with extensive coverage spanning across the Latin America region. Learn more about Cirion at www.ciriontechnologies.com