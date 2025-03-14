Catalyze Secures $400 Million Financing from ATLAS SP Partners to Support Distributed Energy Portfolio

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalyze, a fully integrated developer and Independent Power Producer (IPP) of distributed renewable energy assets, today announced it has secured a $400 million multiyear debt facility from ATLAS SP Partners ("ATLAS"), the warehouse finance and securitized products business majority owned by Apollo funds. The financing will support the construction and aggregation of Catalyze’s growing portfolio of commercial and industrial, community solar, and battery storage projects across the United States.

The facility is designed to provide Catalyze with flexibility in its growth plans while streamlining financing for future projects. ATLAS’ financing will help support Catalyze’s growing project portfolio, currently consisting of 300 MWs in operations and construction with 1 GW+ of additional investment opportunity from its growing project development pipeline.

“ This facility is a critical milestone for Catalyze in our strategy to scale distributed renewable energy solutions for businesses and communities across the United States and will enable us to double in size by the end of the year, reaching 300MW in operation,” said Jared Haines, CEO of Catalyze. “ ATLAS’ deep expertise in the distributed generation sector made them an ideal partner. We look forward to building on our partnership to help meet the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions.”

“ At ATLAS, we are proud to support Catalyze as they continue to lead in distributed energy project development,” said Can Baysan, Managing Director at ATLAS. “ With our extensive experience in solar asset-backed financings, we were able to provide Catalyze with added flexibility that will help them execute on their expansion goals.”

Catalyze’s private equity sponsors, EnCap Investments and Actis, continue to support the company’s growth strategy as it scales its renewable energy offerings.

About Catalyze

Catalyze is a fully integrated developer and Independent Power Producer (IPP) of distributed renewable energy assets. By combining its proprietary technology, financial strength, and expertise in rooftop solar, community solar, and battery storage, Catalyze delivers standardized yet configurable systems that meets its partners’ unique needs. These offerings enable commercial and industrial property owners, operating companies, and their customers to extract greater value from their assets, take increased responsibility and ownership of their energy profile, and ultimately become part of the clean energy transition. Catalyze’s proprietary software platform, REenergyze, streamlines and automates the origination-to-operations process, enabling the rapid scaling of renewable energy projects across the commercial and industrial sector. To learn more, visit www.catalyze.com.

About ATLAS SP

ATLAS SP is a global investment firm providing stable capital, financing, advisory and institutional products to market participants seeking innovative and bespoke structured credit and asset backed solutions. We’re proud to build upon a legacy of client excellence that includes certainty of execution, deep expertise and full-service capabilities across the asset management landscape. For more information, visit www.atlas-sp.com.

About EnCap

Since 1988, EnCap Investments has been a leading provider of growth capital to the independent sector of the U.S. energy industry. The firm has raised 25 institutional investment funds totaling approximately $47 billion and currently manages capital on behalf of more than 350 U.S. and international investors. Founded in 2019, the EnCap Energy Transition platform is led by its three Managing Partners, each with 30-35 years of experience in the development and operations of renewables and power generation. For more information, please visit www.encapinvestments.com.

About Actis

Actis is a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure, seeking to deliver measurable positive impact for the countries, cities and communities in which it operates. Actis invests in structural themes that aim to support long-term, equitable growth in defensive, critical infrastructure across energy transition, digitalisation transition, and supply chain transformation.

Actis believes that the firm’s decades of global experience, operational know-how and strong culture allow it to create global sustainability leaders at scale. Actis is a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), an investor initiative supported by the United Nations.

You can learn more about Actis at www.act.is