AstraZeneca and Erin Andrews team up to inspire fans to Get Body Checked Against Cancer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca and Erin Andrews have teamed up as part of a national public health campaign to educate and empower people to Get Body Checked Against Cancer. Erin is a passionate entrepreneur, national sports broadcaster, podcast host, hockey fan and wife — and cancer survivor.

The Get Body Checked Against Cancer campaign encourages people to take control of their health by talking with their doctors about their cancer risk factors and whether cancer screenings are right for them. The campaign supports Hockey Fights Cancer™, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

A passionate advocate for cancer screenings, Andrews has inspired people nationwide to overcome the fear of diagnosis by sharing her own experience and motivating others to take control of their health. She joins a powerhouse roster of NHL players, coaches, staff and fans committed to encouraging the hockey community to talk to their doctors about their own risk factors, when they should get screened and supporting their loved ones to do the same.

Mohit Manrao, Senior Vice President, Head of US Oncology, AstraZeneca, said: “ At AstraZeneca, we recognize that no individual or organization can fight cancer alone – it takes a team to achieve our ambition of one day eliminating cancer as a cause of death. Erin is an inspiration, and her unwavering dedication to raising awareness about routine screenings and empowering others to take charge of their health makes her the perfect teammate.”

As part of this partnership, AstraZeneca and Andrews are releasing SCREEN – a limited-edition t-shirt under the umbrella of her popular WEAR by EA brand. The exclusive item will feature the SCREEN logo and is designed to inspire people to get body checked against cancer. SCREEN apparel will be available on NHLshop.com and in the NHL Flagship Store in NYC while supplies last. Proceeds from the sales of SCREEN will go to the V Foundation for Cancer Research’s Hockey Fights Cancer Fund to support game-changing cancer research projects. To date, AstraZeneca has donated $500,000 to the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

“ In 2016, I was diagnosed with cervical cancer after a routine annual exam and that experience showed me the importance of proactive healthcare. The new SCREEN piece will serve as a reminder, as well as a prompt for conversations with loved ones, to speak with a doctor,” says Erin Andrews, national sports personality and cancer survivor. “ Together with AstraZeneca, I want to destigmatize the conversation around cancer screenings. Not all cancers are symptomatic, so it’s important to get routine screenings to help find cancers early before they have a chance to spread.”

For more information about cancer risks and to learn more about when to talk to your doctor about relevant cancer screenings, visit Getbodychecked.com. While there, you can also take the pledge to Get Body Checked Against Cancer and participate in the Body Check Cup.

Notes

AstraZeneca x NHL Body Check Cup

65% of Americans aged 21 and older are not up to date on at least one routine cancer screening.1 For the first time ever, AstraZeneca and the NHL are partnering to bring fans the Body Check Cup – a league-wide challenge to determine which NHL team has the most fans committed to talking to their doctor about recommended cancer screenings and encouraging their loved ones to do the same. By pledging to Get Body Checked Against Cancer and helping their team win the Body Check Cup, fans will be entered for the chance to win exciting prizes, including a once in a lifetime trip to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

You can take the pledge on Getbodychecked.com from March 6 until April 7. Winners will be drawn on April 8.

AstraZeneca in Oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company focuses on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 125 countries, and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on social media @AstraZeneca.

Reference

Meister K. 65% of Americans 21 Years of Age and Older Report Not Being Up to Date on At Least One Routine Cancer Screening. Prevent Cancer Foundation. Published February 21, 2023. Accessed February 27, 2025. https://preventcancer.org/news/65-of-americans-21-years-of-age-and-older-report-not-being-up-to-date-on-at-least-one-routine-cancer-screening/

