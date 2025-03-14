National CineMedia Announces Bullseye to Further Enhance its Data-Driven Solutions with AI-Powered Hyper-Local Targeting Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“NCM”), the largest cinema advertising platform in the US, today introduced its newest product offering, Bullseye – the latest addition to its NCMx™ suite, leveraging AI-generated creative to deliver dynamic, hyper-localized messaging at scale. By integrating key signals such as designated market area, geo-targeting, local offers, and audience insights, Bullseye enables advertisers to optimize campaigns with precision across the NCM network.

In an exclusive partnership with AdGreetz for cinema, NCM will enable advertisers to deploy multiple creative renderings, adapting and localizing content based on audience segments across a single cinema campaign. With Bullseye’s AI-powered technology, NCM is making cinema advertising more valuable for brands, allowing them to connect with audiences in a more meaningful and measurable way through:

Unmatched Creative Variety: delivering multiple unique creatives that can be customized by theater.

Hyper-Localized Advertising: serving data-driven ads with promotions tailored to each location.

Real-Time Optimization: adapt messaging dynamically based on audience segments and behaviors.

“NCM has always been at the forefront of cinema advertising innovation, ensuring advertisers can seamlessly connect with the audiences they need," says Manu Singh, Chief Data & Innovation Officer. "With Boost expanding cross-platform reach and Boomerang driving retargeting, Bullseye takes our commitment even further—leveraging AI and data to deliver hyper-localized, real-time creative at scale. This is a game-changer for brands looking to maximize impact and precision in cinema advertising.”

Bullseye joins the NCMx™ premier suite of data-driven solutions, Boomerang and Boost, further solidifying NCM’s leadership as a performance-driven, premium video platform. With NCMx, advertisers have the ability to create localized, custom advertisements for viewers, understand real-time behavioral data points, activate audiences in theaters, and retarget long after the movie has ended.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCM, NASDAQ:NCMI) is the managing member and owner of approximately 100.0% of National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC), which is the largest cinema advertising platform in the US. With unparalleled reach and scale, NCM connects brands to sought-after young, diverse audiences through the power of movies and pop culture. A premium video, full-funnel marketing solution for advertisers, NCM enhances marketers' ability to measure and drive results. NCM’s Noovie® Show is presented exclusively in 42 leading national and regional theater circuits including the only three national chains, AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC). NCM’s cinema advertising platform consists of more than 18,000 screens in over 1,400 theaters in 196 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM is the managing member and owner of approximately 100% of National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

About AdGreetz

AdGreetz is reimagining the $1T marketing industry for an AI-powered and personalized world by empowering brands, agencies, strategic partners, streaming platforms and publishers to produce and deploy unlimited, data-driven, personalized video and display ads (and CRM messages) on 22 ad-tech and martech channels (everything from programmatic to Meta, Google, YouTube, TikTok, X, Snapchat, CTV/OTT, DOOH, email, app, SMS/MMS text, WhatsApp and more). No other tech platform produces for and deploys to more channels. AdGreetz has collaborated with 300+ partners -- empowering one-to-one personalization across platforms at scale and was named 2024's Best Overall Marketing Automation Company by Martech Breakthrough Awards. For more information, visit www.adgreetz.com.