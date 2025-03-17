Kraken Introduces Colocation Service for Institutional and Individual Clients, Enabling Ultra-Low-Latency Trading

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kraken, one of the longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced plans for its new colocation service, aimed at clients and partners seeking ultra-fast execution. The service is designed to further enhance trading performance and scalability, while maintaining fair and transparent access to Kraken’s global crypto markets.

Starting later this year, Kraken clients will be able to access ultra-low latency trading from Kraken’s European data center by renting cloud compute from Beeks, a leading provider of low-latency compute, connectivity and analytics solutions. Eligible clients with specific technical requirements will also have the option to install physical hardware at Kraken’s data center and access colocation services directly.

“Kraken has spent over a decade continuously enhancing our infrastructure and technology, and this is the next step in that evolution,” said Shannon Kurtas, Head of Exchange at Kraken. “By working with Beeks, we’re facilitating even lower latency, more efficient price discovery and deeper liquidity for all of Kraken’s spot and derivative markets.”

While exact latency improvements will vary based on client location, those using Beeks Exchange Cloud® colocation services will experience the same low-latency benefits as those installing physical hardware at the data center. Traders operating from London, for example, can expect a sub-millisecond latency.

Gordon McArthur, CEO at Beeks Financial Cloud, said: “Our partnership with Kraken is built on shared values of performance, transparency, and trust. With Beeks’ Exchange Cloud® already delivering great results in the tier 1 equity exchanges space, this collaboration is the first of its kind in the crypto space. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for low-latency, institutional-grade infrastructure, ensuring all traders—regardless of size—benefit from the security, reliability, and performance they need. This is a significant step forward for crypto markets—by lowering barriers to entry and leveling the playing field, we’re supporting Kraken in enhancing access, execution speed, and market fairness for all.”

Kurtas added: “Many exchanges offer colocation services, but Kraken’s approach is unique – we’re making it accessible to all partners and clients, not just institutions. This ensures our most active traders receive an enhanced experience while maintaining our commitment to equal and fair market access, a fundamental value in crypto.”

Colocation services will be available later this year.

About Kraken

Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms. Our mission is to accelerate the global adoption of crypto, so that everyone can achieve financial freedom and inclusion. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 300 digital assets and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD.

Founded in 2011, Kraken was among the first to offer spot trading with margin, parachain auctions, staking, regulated derivatives and index services under one roof. With millions of individuals, traders and institutions around the world, Kraken offers professional 24/7/365 client support along with one of the fastest, most performant trading platforms available. Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded via the web or through the Kraken and Kraken Pro iOS and Android apps.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

About Beeks

Beeks is a trusted technology partner providing secure, scalable private infrastructure for Financial Markets and Electronic Trading. Our dedicated environments ensure compliance, performance, and control for market participants worldwide.

With a focus on low-latency infrastructure-as-a-service, Beeks delivers high-performance compute and connectivity solutions that operate independently of public cloud providers yet integrate seamlessly with hybrid configurations. This flexible, on-demand model enables rapid deployment with no costly upfront investment.

Beeks provides 24/7 expert support and scalable infrastructure that evolves with your business. Our innovative solutions, including Beeks Analytics for enhanced data insights and performance, reflect our commitment to delivering excellence and driving fintech growth.

Learn more at beeksgroup.com